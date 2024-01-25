IND vs ENG: England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Granted Indian Visa, Likely To Join The England Team This Week

Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir has finally received an India visa to travel to the country, even though the travel arrangements were finalized too late for the youngster to make his debut in the first Test. This comes after the British Prime Minister became involved in the subject, prompting widespread fury in the England media.

Due to visa complications, the 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir of Pakistani heritage was unable to join the England team in India from their training camp in Abu Dhabi. Bashir had to go back to the UK from Abu Dhabi due to a visa procedure delay, preventing him from joining the squad in India ahead of the first test in Hyderabad.

According to a source at India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shoaib Bashir received a visa upon his return to the United Kingdom. It has also been reported that his application was approved substantially later than that of the other England squad players due to his Pakistani origin.

“There is a process in place and in line with that process, clearance was received earlier this week. Officials at the High Commission in London were in touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure that the player’s visa is issued to him immediately.

“However, the player travelled to Abu Dhabi. By the time he was reached out, he had returned to London. Now since he has submitted his passport today, his visa was issued so that he could join his team,” an ECB spokesperson said.

“Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend, We’re glad the situation has now been resolved,” an ECB spokesperson added.

England’s spin attack lacked a little skillset on their previous trip to India in 2021. Jack Leach took 18 wickets in the four-match series but didn’t find support for the other hand and the team management will be hopeful of providing him a perfect support to the seasoned spinner in the five-match series.

Shoaib Bashir was called up after impressing England selectors during their recent training camp in the United Arab Emirates and the spinners are expected to play a key role for the side in the five-test series since the conditions in India would favour them.

After making his first-class debut for Somerset in June, he took 10 wickets at an average of 67. Because of his exceptional performance, he was brought into the senior team for the India tour and the youngster is expected to play a part for England in the rest of the series.