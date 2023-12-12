IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren’t Going So Well – Michael Vaughan

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren’t Going So Well – Michael Vaughan

All

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren’t Going So Well – Michael Vaughan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren&#8217;t Going So Well &#8211; Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Shoaib Bashir’s spin ability but questioned his prospects of appearing in India’s five-match Test series. The 20-year-old was named along with fellow uncapped spinner Tom Hartley and speedster Gus Atkinson in England’s 16-man squad for the high-octane series.

Shoaib Bashir impressed everyone during a recent England Lions training camp in the United Arab Emirates, after making his first-class debut for Somerset in June, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 67. Because of his exceptional performance, he was brought into the senior team for the India tour.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Michael Vaughan praised Shoaib Bashir for his outstanding bowling in the county championship and believes that being with the team in Indian conditions, which usually favour spinners, would be a huge learning experience for him. He also suggested that England might use Joe Root as an off-spinner in the team.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of (Bashir) because I go down to Somerset to watch a bit of cricket, he’s very talented and has a nice release of the ball,” Michael Vaughan said.

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Credits: Twitter

“He gets nice drift, a bit of flight… Bashir is a young kid, with everything to gain for the future, a huge amount to gain by being in India. I don’t think he will play. I think Joe Root’s off-spin will be where they go in the off-spin department but he might sneak a game down the back end if they aren’t going so well,” Michael Vaughan added.

Shoaib Bashir is one of four spinners chosen for the tour, along with Somerset teammate Jack Leach to be part of the squad. England vice-captain Ollie Pope and left-arm spinner Jack Leach, return to the squad after recovering from injury.

The England squad will travel to the UAE in mid-January for a preparatory camp before arriving in India soon before the first Test on January 25 in Hyderabad. England Lions group will also accompany the main team on their journey to India.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Michael Vaughan

Shoaib Bashir

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren&#8217;t Going So Well &#8211; Michael Vaughan
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Might Sneak A Game Down The Back End If They Aren’t Going So Well – Michael Vaughan

Dec 12, 2023, 4:03 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Has Earned The Right To Have That Fairytale Send-Off&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Michael Vaughan Defends David Warner In Response To Mitchell Johnson&#8217;s Statements
AUS vs PAK: He Has Earned The Right To Have That Fairytale Send-Off…” – Michael Vaughan Defends David Warner In Response To Mitchell Johnson’s Statements

Dec 9, 2023, 12:13 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense &#8211; Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His &#8220;Selfish&#8221; Comments On Virat Kohli
ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2023, 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For &#8216;Mocking&#8217; Pakistan Team
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata &#8211; Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand&#8217;s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Semifinal In Kolkata – Says Ex-England Skipper After New Zealand’s Massive Defeat At The Hands Of South Africa

Nov 2, 2023, 10:47 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy