IND vs ENG: England Won’t Tire Me Out, I Could Get Heaps Of Wickets – Jasprit Bumrah Warns England’s “Bazball” Approach Against India

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah believes that England’s aggressive mindset and ability to score runs quickly will not help them to intimidate him or prevent him from implementing his game plan against the England batters. The Ben Stokes-led team has had significant success in test cricket due to their aggressive style of play.

England has developed a new aggressive style of play under the guidance of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in red-ball cricket. The English side would be tested by the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is among the four pacers selected for the forthcoming 5-match Test series beginning on January 25th.

Speaking to the Guardian, Jasprit Bumrah believes he can take advantage of their style of play to pick more wickets for the team and sees it as a positive challenge for a bowler to be engaged in the game.

“As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they’re going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out, I could get heaps [of wickets]. I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you’re in the game,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

Although Indian spinners have usually had a competitive advantage over pacers on Indian wickets, fast bowlers will also be tested against the England batters. It is reported that that no pacer will play all five Tests, and that the rotation method will be used not only to control their workload but also to give spinners more opportunities throughout the series.

I Don’t Really Relate To The Term Bazball – Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has made a bold assertion about England’s idea of Bazball in Test cricket not menacing enough to terrify him and claimed that he doesn’t relate to the phrase even if it requires batsmen to go aggressively against bowling units.

“I don’t really relate to the term Bazball. But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket,” Jasprit Bumrah added.

The five-match Test series will begin on January 25. India will host a five-test series at home for the first time since England’s visit in 2018. The Men In Blue has not lost a home Test series since Alastair Cook’s squad defeated the Indian side 2-1 on the home soil.