IND vs ENG: He Is A Quality Bowler With A Huge Amount Of Skill And Pace – Joe Root Opens Up On The On-field Rivalry With Jasprit Bumrah

Veteran England batter Joe Root revealed that he was enjoying the on-field rivalry with Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing test series against India. The 33-year-old was dismissed by the Indian pace spread head on Day 3, with a brilliant deliver to show the upper hand over the English batter.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Joe Root opened up about his rivalry with Jasprit Bumrah and lauded him as a quality bowler, who can make a difference for the team irrespective of the conditions.

“One of my frustrations was to not still be there at the backend of it, but he’s a quality bowler with a huge amount of skill and pace,” Joe Root said.

Joe Root had a poor outing in the first Test, scoring 29 runs off 60 balls in England’s first innings and 2 runs in 6 balls in the second. However, the England veteran has done well with the ball, taking four wickets in the first innings.

I’m Sure That This Battle Will Continue Throughout The Series – Joe Root

Joe Root heaped admiration on Bumrah’s performance over the first three days, hinting at a competition between the two, and admitted to being disappointed after succumbing to Bumrah’s bowling abilities, but added that it was to be expected from someone of his calibre and he thinks is currently at level, with the Indian pacer having already dismissed Bumrah.

“It’s what you’d expect from a Test match and a big moment in the game. I was disappointed not to get through it (Bumrah’s spell). You know that for four or five overs he will charge in and throw everything at us.”

”So, 1-0 to him, although 1-1 actually as I got him out earlier. I’m sure that this battle will continue throughout the series,” Joe Root added.

Despite the spin-friendly surface, Jasprit Bumrah bowled an excellent stint on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test, leaving a lasting impression. He stunned the well-set Ben Duckett with a gem of a delivery before striking again in short succession, taking Joe Root’s crucial wicket in the second innings.