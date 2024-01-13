sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: I Can’t See India Not Producing Buns, Especially After The Recent Comments From Rohit Sharma – Jeetan Patel

All

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: I Can’t See India Not Producing Buns, Especially After The Recent Comments From Rohit Sharma – Jeetan Patel

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 13, 2024 at 3:41 PM

IND vs ENG: I Can’t See India Not Producing Buns, Especially After The Recent Comments From Rohit Sharma &#8211; Jeetan Patel

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel feels that home side India can’t see them producing big turning pitches for the high-octane five-match Test series beginning in January, and he defends England’s decision to train in Abu Dhabi without any scheduled warm-up games against the Indian domestic teams.

Ben Stokes-led side was criticised for not allowing enough time to acclimatize to Indian conditions before the series and for not playing any warm-up games before the first match. England’s side will spend an 11-day training camp in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the series.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jeetan Patel believes despite the differences between the conditions in Abu Dhabi and India. He stated that England players preferred the volume of practice and better control over their preparation than facing subpar warm-up opposition in India.

Jeetan Patel
Jeetan Patel Credits: Twitter

“Guys want volume, be it batting or bowling. But it’s going to be a fine line in terms of training for this one. I can’t see India not producing buns, especially after the recent comments from Rohit. And rightly so, that’s the whole point of home advantage. So we have requested a blend of pitches in Abu Dhabi.” Jeetan Patel said

England is apparently aiming to travel to India only three days before the start date, having completed their preparations in the United Arab Emirates. The tough spin-friendly conditions in India will undoubtedly push Ben Stokes and his team’s aggressive style of play to the ultimate test in the red-ball format of the game.

We Want Energy And Excitement Levels To Be High – Jeetan Patel

Jeetan Patel claimed that England’s decision to practice outside of India despite the prospect of turning pitches and stated that the team was motivated by mental freshness, as the tour in India will not complete until March and revealed that the players are excited to play the quality opposition in difficult conditions.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“We want to challenge the guys but also ensure they arrive in India with enough confidence to be free enough to play how they want to play, to take the game on like they have over the last two years.

“It’s also a long tour. We want energy and excitement levels to be high when they hit that first Test, rather than being a fortnight into their time in the country and not as mentally fresh as they could be,” Jeetan Patel added.

The English contingent faces a critical challenge in this Test series. Ben Stokes and Co. will be trying to lead England to their first red-ball series victory in India since 2012. The five-match Test series will culminate in mid-March.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

jeetan patel

Related Article
IND vs ENG: It Was An Emotional Moment For The Entire Family &#8211; Dhruv Jurel Opens Up After Senior India Call-up
IND vs ENG: It Was An Emotional Moment For The Entire Family – Dhruv Jurel Opens Up After Senior India Call-up

Jan 13, 2024, 4:41 PM

IND vs ENG: I Can’t See India Not Producing Buns, Especially After The Recent Comments From Rohit Sharma &#8211; Jeetan Patel
IND vs ENG: I Can’t See India Not Producing Buns, Especially After The Recent Comments From Rohit Sharma – Jeetan Patel

Jan 13, 2024, 3:41 PM

IND vs ENG: On A Wearing Pitch, So I Think It&#8217;s Just Application &#8211; West Indies Great Clive Llyod Shares His Verdict On Newlands Surface Ahead Of England Test
IND vs ENG: On A Wearing Pitch, So I Think It’s Just Application – West Indies Great Clive Llyod Shares His Verdict On Newlands Surface Ahead Of England Test

Jan 13, 2024, 12:39 PM

IND vs ENG: &#8220;He Came In Last Season In One Of The Most Difficult Positions&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Kumar Sangakkara Hails Dhruv Jurel After His Maiden India Call-up
IND vs ENG: “He Came In Last Season In One Of The Most Difficult Positions…” – Kumar Sangakkara Hails Dhruv Jurel After His Maiden India Call-up

Jan 13, 2024, 11:09 AM

IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna Picks Up Quadriceps Injury During The Ranji Trophy Match Against Gujarat
IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna Picks Up Quadriceps Injury During The Ranji Trophy Match Against Gujarat

Jan 13, 2024, 10:32 AM

IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik Joins England Lions Coaching Staff As A Batting Consultant Against India A
IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik Joins England Lions Coaching Staff As A Batting Consultant Against India A

Jan 11, 2024, 1:56 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy