sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump – Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley’s Dismissal

IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump – Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley’s Dismissal

Avinash T

Feb 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump &#8211; Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley&#8217;s Dismissal

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the dismissal of Zak Crawley in the second innings was the right decision made by DRS, lashing out at the controversy surrounding the dismissal of the England opener and the subsequent DRS ruling that reversed the on-field call.

Zak Crawley threatened the Indian side on the verge of the record chase against India in Vizag. However, Kuldeep Yadav whacked him in the pads while he was batting on 73. The Right-handed batter was caught off guard on the back foot and initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire. When India opted to review, the DRS revealed that the ball had struck the leg stump, resulting in the decision being overturned.

Speaking on the dismissal, former left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg decoded Kuldeep Yadav’s dismissal delivery against Zak Crawley and believes it was the England opener’s fault for playing the ball on the back foot, and that the decision was correct in the end.

Brad Hogg
Brad Hogg Credits: Twitter

“I felt it was an attempted back spinner from Kuldeep that went straight on. I felt it was hitting the leg stump. It was Crawley’s fault that he played back to a delivery that should have been played forward. I felt it was out,” Brad Hogg said.

The drama surrounding the dismissal of Zak Crawley sparked outrage, with the England team management expressing his surprise with the decision. England captain Ben Stokes claimed he thought the technology got it wrong when it came to ball tracking, which showed the ball striking the stumps.

England Play Shots That Are Not Quite There – Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also spoke to Zak Crawley’s dismissal in the first innings, while appreciating the opener’s and the England team’s aim to dominate the bowlers irrespective of the conditions and their mentality to attack the bowlers.

Joe Root
Joe Root Credits: Twitter

“Crawley got out playing a similar shot like that in the first innings. The intent is right. The idea to dominate the spinners is right. But sometimes they play shots that are not quite there, and it has happened quite a few times in this England team. England played with the right intent, but every now and then you will play a shot that’s not quite there,” Brad Hogg added.

Zak Crawley was the lone warrior in England’s batting order, holding his team’s innings together in both innings while watching wickets tumble at the other end. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav took 3/71 in 17 overs for England’s first innings in Visakhapatnam before picking up 1/60 in the second innings.

Tagged:

Brad Hogg

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Zak Crawley

Related Article
IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump &#8211; Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley&#8217;s Dismissal
IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump – Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley’s Dismissal

Feb 7, 2024, 11:16 AM

IPL 2024: I Think This Is A Poor Choice, Nothing Against Cameron Green&#8217;s Talent &#8211; Brad Hogg Shares His Opinion On Royal Challengers Bangalore&#8217;s Trade Deal
IPL 2024: I Think This Is A Poor Choice, Nothing Against Cameron Green’s Talent – Brad Hogg Shares His Opinion On Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Trade Deal

Dec 6, 2023, 11:21 AM

Asia Cup 2023: I Think He Can Offer Something Substantial In That Position &#8211; Brad Hogg Backs Sanju Samson To Bat At No.4 For India
Asia Cup 2023: I Think He Can Offer Something Substantial In That Position – Brad Hogg Backs Sanju Samson To Bat At No.4 For India

Aug 15, 2023, 1:38 PM

Ashes 2023: Gautam Gambhir Comes Down Hard On Australian Team Over Their Tactics On Field To Dismiss Jonny Bairstow
Ashes 2023: Gautam Gambhir Comes Down Hard On Australian Team Over Their Tactics On Field To Dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Jul 3, 2023, 2:37 PM

It&#8217;s Got Nothing To Do With His Performance: Brad Hogg On Cheteshwar Pujara Getting Dropped From Test Team
It’s Got Nothing To Do With His Performance: Brad Hogg On Cheteshwar Pujara Getting Dropped From Test Team

Jun 26, 2023, 7:12 PM

I Know Why Sarfaraz Khan Wasn&#8217;t Picked: Ex-Australia Star Explains Reason Behind Batsman Not Being Picked For West Indies Tour
I Know Why Sarfaraz Khan Wasn’t Picked: Ex-Australia Star Explains Reason Behind Batsman Not Being Picked For West Indies Tour

Jun 26, 2023, 6:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy