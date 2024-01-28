IND vs ENG: I’m Lucky To Watch Him Closely – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Sharing The Dressing Room With Virat Kohli Over The Years

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his unwavering passion and dedication to the game. The 35-year-old has been the standout performer for the Men In Blue in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 in India, finishing as the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Virat Kohli was part of the squad for the first two Tests but withdrew due to personal reasons and Rajat Patidar has replaced him in the India squad. The right-handed batsman was India’s leading run scorer in the two-match Test series against South Africa, which concluded earlier this month and is likely to return to the team for the final three games on home soil.

Speaking in an interview with Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma hailed Virat Kohli for his dedication and hunger to perform for the team and urged the young Indian players to look up to him for his passion for the game and feels that he is lucky to watch him closely over the years.

“Virat Kohli’s passion and dedication is amazing. He’s always hungry to do well for the team. Youngsters should look up to him for passion and dedication, I’m lucky to watch him closely,” Rohit Sharma said.

Virat Kohli has been a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game, his domination in International cricket has been of a different level altogether. The 35-year-old has returned to his usual best in 2023 and could be crucial for the team’s chances in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli Can If He Wants And Take Things Easy – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lauded Virat Kohli for not visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where most players go to tackle fitness difficulties. He praised the skipper’s constant devotion to fitness and improvement.

“He has never been to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for any fitness-related issues and not even for some cricket development programs. Youngsters should learn from him about the hunger to improve their game. Apart from personal reasons, Virat doesn’t stay away from the squad. He is always there. He can rest if he wants and take things easy. But that’s not the case with him,” Rohit Sharma added.

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. As far as Indian cricket is considered, Kohli is certainly an inspiration for quite a few guys out there when comes to taking up the game and could be keen on continuing his brilliant run in International Cricket for the next few years.