IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami Yet To Recover, Set To Miss First Two Tests Against England

Sportzwiki Editor
Jan 8, 2024 at 10:51 AM

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami Yet To Recover, Set To Miss First Two Tests Against England

Team India are reportedly set to miss the services of fast-bowler Mohammed Shami for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England. The highly-anticipated series is scheduled to get underway this month. The first match will be played in Hyderabad from January 25.

Mohammed Shami has not played a competitive game since the World Cup final on November 19. The right-arm pacer starred in the World Cup, finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker despite not playing the first four games. In 7 games, he picked up 24 wickets with the help of three 5-wicket hauls including a 7-fer against New Zealand in the semifinal.

After the World Cup, Mohammed Shami was named in India’s squad for the recently-concluded two-match Test series in South Africa. However, he failed to recover in time from the ankle injury and could not travel to South Africa. The BCCI later named Avesh Khan as a replacement.

Mohammed Shami yet to resume bowling:

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mohammed Shami is yet to bowling post his ankle injury. As a result, he is unlikely to be ready for the first two Tests against India. The right-arm pacer will have to go to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to get the green light for his participation in the series.

The report further stated that star batsman Suryakumar Yadav is also unlikely to return to action any time soon. The right-handed batsman is suffering from hernia and needs surgery. Yadav is expected to be completely fit by the time of the IPL.

“Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England. Whereas in Yadav’s case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL,” a source in the BCCI told the news outlet.

India vs England 2024 Test series schedule:

1st Test: 25-29 January, Hyderabad
2nd Test: 2-6 February, Vizag
3rd Test: 15-19 February, Rajkot
4th Test: 23-27 February, Ranchi
5th Test: 7-11 March, Dharamsala

