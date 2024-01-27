IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Is Probably The Best Cricketer In The World And An Absolute Delight In The Changing Room – Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar has praised Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadejacalling him the best cricketer in the world due to his contributions to the team with bat, ball, and fielding across all formats. The 35-year-old has been the standout performer for the team in the ongoing first test against England in Hyderabad.

India bowled out England for 246 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad, with Jadeja taking 3/88. The spin-bowling all-rounder also excelled with the bat, forming a crucial partnership in the game, scoring 87 runs, and helping the hosts hit 436 runs in the opening innings.

In recent years, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of Team India’s top red-ball all-rounder, but his improving batting skills have had an impact on his bowling performance as well. Although he remains proficient on subcontinent wickets, where the conditions are ideal for him, he has not been particularly effective away from home with the ball. However, he proved his worth once again for the team against England.

Sunil Gavaskar, speaking on Commentary, highlighted how much value the southpaw brings to all three departments, as well as the experience he adds to the dressing room.

“Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world with the contribution he makes with bat, ball, and in the field. He adds so much value to the team and by all accounts he is an absolute delight in the changing room as well,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Jadeja was unlucky when he was adjudged LBW by both the on-field and third umpires, even though there was enough ambiguity to suggest the ball barely brushed the edge of his bat before striking his pad.

The hosts added only 15 runs to their overnight total as they were bowled out for 436 in the first innings. Joe Root was England’s best bowler on Day 3, taking 4/79 and ensuring that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel did not get off to a strong start.

Ravindra Jadeja was at his most accurate with the ball last year, taking 33 wickets from 7 matches at an impressive average of 19.39 and a strike rate of 48.57. He had outstanding batting application on tricky wickets at home despite difficult circumstances. He scored 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and was easily the best all-rounder in the format in 2023.