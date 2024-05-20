In the head-to-head of the KKR vs SRH encounters, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are way ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even in the reverse fixture of these two teams at the Eden Gardens, the hosts Kolkata gained a close four-run victory in the very last over of the game.

When it comes to batting with firepower and intent in the powerplay (1-6), both these two teams have done a fantastic job of giving their respective sides a powerplay platform. The Knight Riders have the second-best strike rate of 168.98 in the league stage of the IPL 2024, smashing 730 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.42.

The two-time champions have lost only 19 wickets in this period, going into the KKR vs SRH affair, which is the joint third lowest of all the ten franchises. The Knight Riders have smashed 92 boundaries in the first six overs, while 39 sixes, the fourth most of all the franchises, have been smoked by them in the powerplay of the IPL 2024.

The Sunrisers have been quite phenomenal in this duration of the IPL 2024. They have the highest strike rate of 188.03 in the powerplay, with 880 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.32. The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have gone with freedom and nailed bowlers right, left, and center of the ground.

The 2016 champions too lost 19 wickets in this period of the IPL 2024. But what they did really well throughout the league stage of the competition was drilling those boundaries with ease. 95 boundaries came off their blade in the 13 matches, which is the third most of all the ten teams, before the KKR vs SRH fixture. Their batters have belted the opponents for 55 sixes in this time frame, which is the top most of all the ten franchises.

With no Phil Salt available for the rest of the season for the Knight Riders, it will be interesting to see if they still go with the same intent in this encounter.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 26 Kolkata Knight Riders Won 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 09 No Result 00 First Played April 14, 2013 Last Played March 23, 2024

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Impact Sub: T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klassen has been in fantastic touch in this IPL 2024, with 381 runs at a strike rate of 183.17. When it comes to playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the wicket-keeper batter has nailed 133 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 182.2. He could show his muscle in this vital game.

Best Bowler Prediction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 32 wickets in 28 innings at an economy of 7.88 at an average of 25.6. In 13 innings of the IPL 2024, Bhuvi has 11 scalps at an economy of 9.12, which is quite decent, but he could come with colorful performances in this KKR vs SRH contest.

KKR vs SRH Match Winner Prediction

KKR will be taking on SRH in this game, after a break of almost 10 days, given both of their last games were a washout. But given how both teams have performed in all departments, the Kolkata Knight Riders are slightly ahead.