Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on each other in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The KKR vs SRH will take place on May 21, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into the clash, on the back of two successive washout games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Even after that, they still end the league stage as the top side of the IPL 2024 before the KKR vs SRH affair, with nine wins in 14 games at a net run rate of +1.428.

The two-time champions began the 17th season of the tournament with three back-to-back wins before they slipped a little in the middle stage. But what they did well at that point of time was giving away any victories with a big margin. The second half of the tournament has been quite an exclusive one for the 2014 champions with four consecutive wins to get the tickets for the KKR vs SRH qualifier 1, one of which was against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were going into the KKR vs SRH encounter after their four-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They finished the league stage at the second position, with eight wins in 14 games, including a washout against the Titans, at a net run rate of +0.414.

The Hyderabad side played the season in different phases to get qualified for the KKR vs SRH qualifier 1 fixture. After one win in the first three games, they gained success in four back-to-back fixtures. Then they lost three out of the next four games. But the moment they blew away the Lucknow franchises inside 10 overs and with 10 wickets in hand was really commendable. With the recent win over Punjab, they gave them a chance to finish among the top two.

The KKR vs SRH face-off will offer the teams a chance of making it straight into the final of the season. The loser, however, will have another bite on the cherry in the Eliminator.

KKR vs SRH: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

KKR:

1st Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 3rd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 107 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 107 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run. 8th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th Match : Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. 13th Match : Match abandoned with Gujarat Titans due to rain.

: Match abandoned with Gujarat Titans due to rain. 14th Match: Match abandoned with Rajasthan Royals due to rain.

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th Match : Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th Match : Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. 12th Match : Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th Match : Match abandoned with Gujarat Titans due to rain.

: Match abandoned with Gujarat Titans due to rain. 14th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

KKR vs SRH Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

SRH Impact Sub: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat.