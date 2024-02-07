IND vs ENG: There Is No Glory In Failure Or Defeat – Geoffrey Boycott Slams Ben Stokes And Brendon McCullum Over Bazball Approach In India

Former England Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott unleashed a stinging attack on England after the visitors lost 106 runs to India in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. After losing by 28 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad, the Men in Blue staged a comeback in the second test and levelled the series.

India made a brilliant comeback as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record knock of 209, combined with Shubman Gill’s maiden century in Test cricket batting at No. 3, helped India set a target of 399 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah picking up 9 wickets in the match. Zak Crawley fought valiantly against India, scoring 73 runs, England was eventually dismissed for 292 runs in 2nd innings to lose the game in Vizag.

In his Column for the Telegraph, Geoffrey Boycott lambasted Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes for their attacking attitude without regard for the game situation, claiming that they are nothing more than glorious defeat. He also claimed that England handed away the second test and that Bazball is a disaster in red-ball cricket.

“Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are besotted with attack, attack, attack. It’s as if they say ‘If we can’t win, we will go down in glorious failure instead.’ But there is no glory in failure or defeat.

“Bazball is great entertainment when it comes off. But once you believe in an ideal over substance, then you have lost the plot. Today England gave the match away. Bazball was a failure,” Geoffrey Boycott said.

There were various worries about England’s ability to maintain their aggressive attitude against a quality bowling attack and a high-pressure series like India in difficult conditions. While the batters have displayed positivity and played a brave brand of cricket, fans and analysts alike have been critical of the team’s performance in tough situations.

Bazball Cost Joe Root His Wicket – Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott believes that it is entertaining to watch the positive brand of cricket, but that England’s batters have thrown away starts and that it is important for batsmen to score big hundreds. He also reveals that Joe Root’s wicket was the result of a Bazball strategy that took him out of his comfort zone.

“Scoring at five an over was entertaining but too many batsmen gave their wickets away after good starts. The best way to achieve a total of nearly 400 is by one of the batsmen scoring a big hundred. Looking to go after good bowlers and scoring quickly comes with risk”.

“Bazball cost Joe Root his wicket. As soon as he came in, he was dancing down the pitch trying to hit it over the top, and very soon swiped it up in the air. He only scored 16.

“England’s best technical batsman is normally a busy player who scores at a good rate, but trying to go after the bowling as soon as he comes in takes him out of his comfort zone,” Geoffrey Boycott added.

Despite being regarded as one of England’s best players, Joe Root has struggled to find his rhythm among the aggressive ‘Bazball’ tactics deployed by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The former England captain was supposed to be a key hitter for the visiting team during the five-match test series, but he has yet to make an impact.