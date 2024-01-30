IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Would Have Picked A Fight Or Two With England’s Batsmen – Paul Newman On Rohit Sharma’s Overdefensive Captaincy

Former England Cricketer Paul Newman hailed Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as a different beast compared to the laid-back Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The 36-year-old captaincy strategies came under the scanner following his over-defensive approach against the Ben Stokes-led side in the first test of the five-match series.

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in red-ball cricket has come under fire since the WTC Final loss, and the home losses have prompted many questions. India’s test defeat came against the aggressive captain Ben Stokes. Stokes’ ability to be aggressive and adjust to the flow of the game in Tests appears to have caught the Indian captain and his teammates off guard.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Paul Newman feels that Virat Kohli is a different character from Rohit Sharma and stated that the former Indian skipper could have brought in the aggressive approach to the team, as he could have had a go at the England batters.

“He’s just such a different character to the laid-back Rohit Sharma. He would have galvanised India and probably picked a fight or two with England’s batsmen,” Paul Newman said.

Virat Kohli’s presence was greatly missed in Hyderabad. He was known not only for his batting prowess but also for his leadership and intensity on the field. Ollie Pope’s brilliant 196 created the groundwork for England’s triumph, with debutant spinner Tom Hartley taking seven wickets.

England’s victory is a striking reminder of their developing confidence and mental tenacity. Ben Stokes has established a never-say-die mindset and fear-failure attitude in the England team, which bodes well for the future. The English side would be keen on continuing their winning run in red-ball cricket.

There Is None Bigger Than Virat Kohli Here – Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton believes that spectators and supporters are drawn to the game because of the superstars in the game and that no one is more important than Virat Kohli, who adds a lot of energy to the game.

“He is by far the biggest star in the game here. The supporters are often drawn to the superstars of the game, and there is none bigger than Virat Kohli here,” Michael Atherton said.

Although Virat Kohli was initially named in India’s squad for the first two matches of the five-match home series against England, he opted out of the first two games due to personal reasons. The 35-year-old could be key to India’s success against England in the final three games, which he is expected to return for.