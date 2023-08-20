Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has worked on his bowling action a bit and increased the strides by a few more steps in his run-up and lengthen his follow-through to keep himself injury free for a longer period. The 29-year-old returned to the field after 11 months against Ireland with a slightly remodelled action on Friday.

The Right arm pacer underwent surgery for his back injury and missed out on the majority of cricketing action including IPL 2023 and WTC Final 2023, before returning to the side for the Ireland series. Bumrah was at his best leading the Indian team in the 1st T20, as he picked up two wickets in the opening over to announce his comeback in International cricket.

The Indian speedster went through the rehabilitation process in the NCA working on his fitness and bowling to return, According to the coach in NCA, Jasprit Bumrah has worked on his bowling actions after the back injury as he increased the strides by 2-3 steps and lengthen the follow-through compared to his earlier bowling action to stay injury-free for a long time in the game.

“Prior to his stress fracture breakdown, if you closely watch Bumrah’s bowling videos, he would first briskly walk six to seven steps and then load up at the bowling crease on his seventh stride to unleash his thunderbolts,” an NCA coach said.

“While watching him bowl against Ireland, one could witness that he has increased his run-up by 2-3 strides with a bigger follow-through compared to earlier times. It’s not a massive revamp of his action but a slight bit of remodelling to stay injury free for a long time,” an NCA coach added.

The coach further added that pace will gradually increase with more match practice and hailed him for looking extremely fit after returning to the team from a major injury.

“Pace comes with rhythm. The best part was that he looked very fit and as he builds miles in his legs, the pace will automatically increase with every game,”

Jasprit Bumrah clocked 135kph consistently in the death overs executing his yorkers and also mixed up his variations in the death overs of the game, as he gave away only one run in the crucial 19th over but could not bowl at the usual high pace against Ireland, which would look to unleash once he gets into the Asia Cup 2023.