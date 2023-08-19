Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan feels that Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to return to his usual best after returning from a long-standing injury. The 29-year-old won the Player of the Award for his impressive spell against Ireland on Friday.

Bumrah returned to competitive cricket against Ireland, after missing out on a lot of cricket in recent times. The Right arm pacer underwent surgery for his back injury and missed out on the majority of cricketing action including the 2022 T20 World Cup, Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023, and WTC Final 2023, which is also a reason behind the team’s loss in the mega-events.

Speaking to India.com, Atul Wassan warned about the recurring injuries of Jasprit Bumrah, as he feels that the Indian speedster might injure himself trying to bowl with the same intensity as before, which may lead to another injury in the future.

“I think the back injury is such that the effort he (Bumrah) will put in will be seen. If he is holding himself back, then he is increasing his career. If he gets the same intensity and gets injured again, then whatever he achieved with this action, this injury was bound to happen,” Atul Wassan said.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most impressive captains on the field against Ireland in the 1st T20 game as he picked up two crucial wickets. He always had a calm and composed approach to his game as a bowler and that had reflected in his captaincy.

I Don’t Think That He Will Get To His Peak As We Have Seen Him – Atul Wassan

Atul Wassan wants Jasprit Bumrah to reform his actions going forward as it can help him to prolong his cricketing career as he might find it difficult to extend his playing days with the same bowling actions and asserted that it is difficult to see him with the same rhythm.

“It’s not possible that a biomechanist can perform such a fast game with such odd actions. When you are young, you will be injured. If you perform such actions after the injury, you will be able to reform yourself. If you reform yourself, you will be able to play better. I want him to come back, but I don’t think that he will get to his peak as we have seen him,” Atul Wassan added.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India in the 1st t20 game against Ireland, announcing his comeback into the International scene as his form will be crucial for the team’s success in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.