Team India and Ireland will be up against each other in the 8th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (June 5) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Both the teams are starting their campaign with the forthcoming game. India and Ireland have warmed up for the main event in contrasting manner. While India thrashed Bangladesh by 60 runs in their only warm-up game, Ireland suffered a 41-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Irrespective of the result in the warm-up games, India will start the game as firm favourites. The Men in Blue are expected to win the upcoming game against the Irish outfit. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side should guard against complacency as Ireland are more than capable of springing a surprise or two. Just a few days ago, they had registered a famous win over Pakistan and do have the required firepower to stun India as well.

While the upcoming game is still the first game of the campaign for both the teams, it does have the potential to set the momentum for the rest of the competition for them. India will be looking to start their campaign with a thumping win in order to prove their World Cup credentials. On the other hand, Ireland will know that a good performance against one of the strongest contenders could help them do well for the rest of the tournament.

With only two of the five teams set to qualify for the next stage, the teams do not have much room for any mistake. With so much at stake for both the teams, one can expect a cracking game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium tonight.

IND vs IRE: Match info:

Article Title IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & Ireland Series name ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Date 5-June-24 Category IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today:

Key players to watch out for:

Hardik Pandya:

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya when India take the field in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The allrounder has endured a tough phase in recent days and will be desperate to bounce back. After a disastrous campaign in the IPL where nothing went right for him, the India vice-captain will be keen to hit the ground running in the T20 World Cup. He looked in good form in the warm-up game and will be hoping to deliver in the upcoming game too.

Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up to play his first-ever T20 World Cup and will be looking to impress straightaway. He had a fine outing in the ODIs last year including the ODI World Cup and will now be looking to make an impact in the T20 World Cup as well. He is India’s main spinner in the competition and the onus will be on him to deliver in the middle-overs. In IPL 2024, Kuldeep had picked up 16 wickets.

Lorcan Tucker:

Lorcan Tucker is in good form at the moment. In the previous six games, the Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman has scored over 200 runs at an average of close to 40 and strike-rate of more than 140. He could be the main man for Ireland against India.

Top picks:

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is coming into the tournament after a stunning campaign in this year’s Indian Premier League. The former India skipper finished IPL 2024 as the highest run-scorer, scoring 741 runs with the help of a century and five fifties. He is also the all-time leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cups. With form on his side, Kohli will be looking to start the competition on a strong note.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best if not the best pacers in the world at the moment. He has been delivering consistently with the ball for the last few years and will be desperate to win the trophy for Team India this year. He is in good form as well and will be looking to make the most of the conditions in New York. In IPL 2024, Bumrah had picked up 20 wickets to finish the tournament as the third highest wicket-taker.

Suryakumar Yadav:

Suryakumar Yadav is the world number one T20I batsman at the moment and will be looking to start the tournament on a good note. He recently scored a century in the IPL and will be looking to deliver for Team India in the first game of the T20 World Cup.

Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs IRE:

So far, only one game in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been played at this venue. It was the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa and the fast-bowlers had a big say in the game. South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for just 77 runs before winning the game by 6 wickets.

So the users should keep in mind to pick quality pacers who can strike with the new ball and also batters who have a reputation of delivering in the testing conditions. Quality spinners are also expected to make a big impact in the game as the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Wanindu Hasaranga showed in the last game.

Bowlers are likely to have a big say in the game once again. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to enjoy a good outing against Ireland.

IND vs IRE: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland:

Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland Playing XI for today’s match:

Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little

IND vs IRE: Pre-match quotes on team combination:

“In a Playing XI and in a T20 game, there’ll always be that one or two slots that you might make the odd change. In general, we are quite settled with a combination in our heads, though I haven’t announced it or I haven’t said it.

“You know, honestly, we are very clear about the direction we’re going in, the direction we’re going in, but we’ve picked a squad, you know, that allows us to maybe make those one or two changes based on the condition,” India head coach Rahul Dravid.

“It will be the morning of the match when we decide – I think because we haven’t actually seen the ground yet. I think we’ve got to sort of keep everyone waiting on that front, but we’re probably down to 12 or 13 if we’re going to be honest. But we won’t make the final call without seeing what we’ve got to play on,” Ireland captain Paul Stirling.

Pitch report for IND vs IRE:

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is not the typical T20 game where batters score runs for fun. The pitch is two paced and it will take a good amount of effort from the batters to excel in these conditions. The slow outfield will only make things tougher for the batters. The pitch is a bit unpredictable and it could lead to a close game between India and Ireland.

Result of the last game at this venue:

Sri Lanka: 77/10 in 19.1 overs (Anrich Nortje 4-7, Kekshav Maharaj 2-22)

South Africa: 80/4 in 16.2 overs (Quinton de Kock 20; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-22)

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head stats:

India have thoroughly dominated the contests against Ireland so far. Both the teams have played seven games against each other so far and India have won all of them. In the T20 World Cup, they have faced each other only once when they locked horns in the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. On that occasion, India had emerged victorious by 8 wickets.

Date Series Ground Result 10/06/2009 India vs Ireland Trent Bridge India won by 8 wickets 27/06/2018 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 76 runs 29/06/2018 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 143 runs 26/06/2022 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 7 wickets 28/06/2022 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 4 runs 18/08/2023 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 2 runs 20/08/2023 India vs Ireland The Village India won by 33 runs

Weather report for IND vs IRE match:

Team India and Ireland will be welcomed by cloudy conditions in New York on Wednesday. However, the game is unlikely to have any rain interruptions. According to AccuWeather’s forecast for New York, the weather is expected to be cloudy from 10 am to 2 pm – the duration of the game. The game is set to start at 10:30 am local time. The temperature will be hovering in the early 20s during the game.

The weather conditions could have a big impact on the game. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and its pacers could have a good outing in the cloudy conditions. On a two-paced pitch, the pacers could make life difficult for batters in cloudy conditions.

IND vs IRE Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Mark Adair, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction (Credits: Dream11)

IND vs IRE Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Andy Balbirnie, Suryakumar Yadav, Harry Tector

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Joshua Little, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction (Credits: Dream11)

IND vs IRE: Match prediction

While India are strong favourites to win the upcoming game, it would not be very surprising if they earn a hard fought win. The unpredictability of the pitch and the cloudy conditions have given Ireland a chance to make their presence felt in the game. While winning the game is definitely tough for Ireland, they will be fancying their chances of giving India a run for their money. However, India are expected to win the game.