Former Indian cricketer Kiran More backs Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah to be a potential leader of the Indian team in all three formats of the game. The 29-year-old is currently captaining the Indian team in the three-match series against Ireland.

Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-in captain for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. The Indian speedster led the Indian team very well against the well-oiled England team though the result was not in the favour of the Men in Blue. If the Right-arm pacer can maintain his fitness, he can be one of the contenders to be the Indian skipper in the future.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Kiram More feels that Jasprit Bumrah has got the ability to lead the Indian team in the future across the formats and asserted that fast bowlers can be good leaders in the team.

“He has to be given the captaincy. He is a good thinker of the game. He is a potential future captain in Test cricket, across all formats as well. I have always believed fast bowlers make good captains,” Kiran More said.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most impressive captains on the field against Ireland in the 1st T20 game. He always had a calm and composed approach to his game as a bowler and that had reflected in his captaincy as well when provided an opportunity.

So You Tend To Push Yourself A Bit More – Abhishek Nayar On Jasprit Bumrah Taking India’s Captaincy

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar feels that the Indian team needs Jasprit Bumrah as a bowler more than as a skipper in the team citing the example of the Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who found out challenging to manage his workload in the Ashes series and recalled the leadership of Bumrah in the one-off test against England in 2022.

“It depends on his fitness. For a fast bowler to lead, we saw that with Pat Cummins in the Ashes. I think for you to bowl, play all formats and then lead, it can sometimes be a bit taxing, which is why we see batters taking over the mantle. As they say, batting is an easier job”.

“If we look at the Birmingham Test (in 2022), he bowled very long spells. I think in that (match), the number of overs that he bowled was the inception of his back going for a toss because as a bowler, you constantly want to win games. So you tend to push yourself a bit more,” Abhishek Nayar told Jiocinema.

Rohit Sharma has been one of the successful white ball captains in India winning five titles with Mumbai Indians, but could not replicate the success with the Indian team. Indian selectors and the team management would look to groom the next Indian skipper after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023.