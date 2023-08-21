Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar lauded Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his calm and composed knock against Ireland in the 2nd T20 game to give the Men in Blue much-needed momentum at the top of the order to help India post a massive total on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a memorable outing for India in the 2nd T20I game against Ireland, as he notched up his second half-century in the shorter format of the game. The opener has shown the same prowess against Ireland playing a mature knock on Sunday and will look to continue his fine form going into the final game of the series on Wednesday.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad for his brilliant batting in the 2nd T20 game against Ireland, as he always tends to go big after being settled in the middle and lauded him for his controlled aggression in the T20 cricket and believes that he is growing stronger and stronger in the International cricket making use of the given opportunities.

“It was a mature knock. It was very Ruturaj Gaikwad. Normally in T20 cricket, from that position, he tends to get bigger eighties and he converts that into a hundred. The way he batted, there was controlled aggression.”

“He is trying to find his way in international cricket. So it’s always good to get a fifty for India and you are going to always go stronger and stronger. We all know the potential he has. We all know the talent and his ability to convert scores.” Abhishek Nayar said

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the best openers in the country right now and recently played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ victorious campaign in IPL 2023. The 26-year-old scored 590 runs in 16 games as the Chennai-based outfit won their fifth IPL title which helped him to make a comeback into the Indian team.

It Was Lovely To See Ruturaj Gaikwad Get Runs For India – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistency in the game, as he scores runs like a machine once he starts scoring runs for the team, and said that he is happy to see him scoring for India at the highest level.

“It’s good that he has started scoring runs because once he does, he is a machine. He keeps getting runs and keeps churning out big scores, but we got to see, what I call lazy elegance. The amount of time he has, it was lovely to see Ruturaj get runs for India,” Abhishek Nayar added.

With the Indian senior players being on the wrong side of their 30’s the selectors and management have invested in the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh in the shorter format of the game, as they will look to groom the youngsters for the 2024 T20 World Cup.