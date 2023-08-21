Comeback man Jasprit Bumrah achieved a rare feat in his bowling for the Indian team during the 2nd T20 game against Ireland on Sunday. The 29-year-old was brilliant with the ball for the Men in Blue picking up two wickets in the game including a record wicket-maiden final over to help India secure a 33-run victory over Ireland in Dublin.

With 37 runs defend in the final over of the game, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a maiden over in the final over of the game, with four byes on the last ball of the innings, as the Indian skipper was on point in his execution against the Ireland lower-order batter to finish the things for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

The maiden overs are worth their weight in the shorter format of the game, as it rare phenomenon to watch in the fast-paced game, as the batter try to take on the bowlers at any stage of the innings to help their side score as many run as possible in the 20 overs.

Bumrah recorded his 10th maiden over in T20 cricket and is now tied at the second position for the most number of T20 maidens in T20 cricket alongside the veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga leading the chart with 15 maiden overs.

Speaking to the media after the series win over Ireland, Jasprit Bumrah was happy with his performance against Ireland and believes that it is important to keep the expectations aside to give his 100 per cent for the team and feels that it is great to be part of the Indian team.

“Feeling good. Today, I could run in and bowl a little faster. If you play with the baggage of expectations, you are going to be under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

“You are not doing yourself 100 per cent justice if you are playing with so many expectations. You have to learn to manage the expectations and keep it on the side. Happy to be back and couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Bumrah added.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his absolute best leading the Indian team in the 1st and 2nd T20, as he picked up two wickets in the opening over of the 1st match and followed his fine form in the 2nd game against Ireland picking up two wickets including a final over wicket maiden alongside leading the team to victory in the three-match series.