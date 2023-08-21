Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about being the fringe player in the current Indian setup, as they are no place for an opener in India’s primary white-ball squad which is filled with a lot of top-order batters. The 26-year-old is one of the consistent performers in the IPL and domestic cricket but has found himself out of the team combination in recent times.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was part of the India squad for the West Indies series but had less opportunity in the playing 11 due to the availability of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma in the squad. Gaikwad was brilliant in the 2nd T20I game against Ireland to score his second half-century in the shorter format of the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ruturaj Gaikwad feels that it is important series for him in the Indian colours, as it gives the opportunity to play all the matches for India in the series and admitted that they are no place in the main team, as the batters are doing well for the team at the highest level.

“This series is very important to me. It makes a big difference when you are playing the series from the first match. You come in with a lot of confidence, a lot of preparation, and the right mindset. But I think you also accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team; there are batters who are doing well. It is a mixed feeling,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said

The 26-year-old has been performing consistently well for the Indian team in the given opportunity and showed his class and temperament in the 2nd T20 game against Ireland to help India post a massive total of 185/6 at the end of 20 overs.

It Is Always Great To Assess The Wicket, Play Accordingly – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad said that being an opener helps him to take some time in the middle before taking on the bowlers and emphasizes the middle-order batters’ role in the team as they will have less time to settle down in the game and feels that it is important as an opener to assess the conditions and play according to it.

“I think being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls upfront. Face 10-15 balls, and then come back and cover. It is difficult for batters to come in. Usually, there are fewer overs left.

“Sometimes 8 or 10. They cannot afford to play too many dot balls. Being an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket, play accordingly and figure out what shots you can play and what shots you can’t play,” Ruturaj Gaikwad added.

The CSK opener has trusted with the leadership position in the young Indian team, as he has been serving as a deputy for Jasprit Bumrah in the Ireland series and will be leading the Men in Blue in the Asian Games 2023 as the young Indian team will look to win the elusive Gold in the continental event.