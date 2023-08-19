Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi feels that Sanju Samson’s single in the 7th over helped them to win the by barest margin in the series opener against Ireland on Friday. Team India won the game by 2 runs after rain spoiled the sport in Dublin.

Winning the toss, India opted to bowl on the overcast conditions in Dublin, with Indian bowlers using the conditions to their favour as they restricted the Ireland team to 59/6 at one stage before Barry McCarthy put on an impressive show to help them post a decent total of 139-7 at the end of 20 overs.

India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs before the heavy rain end the play, Speaking on the post-match press conference, Ravi Bishnoi said that the team was lucky to have Sanju Samson taking that crucial one run in the 7th over and feels that the Kerala batter and Veteran Dinesh Karthik have huge fan following in Ireland, as they came here for a two-match series against the home side in 2022.

“Lucky one run for us, The atmosphere (at The Village) was similar when I came here last year for both Sanju Samson and DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhaiya. They have a good fan following here,” Ravi Bishnoi said.

In 2022 Indian team engaged in two-match T20 series in Ireland, where India won the series 2-0. The Men in Blue will be eyeing a similarly dominating performance in the tour after winning the 1st game in a close encounter.

Sanju Bhaiya’s One Run Won Us The Game – Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi feels that Ireland has done exceptionally well in the shorter format of the game and said that the T20 game can change in a short time and believes that it is important to be ahead every time in the game.

“Ireland has been doing well (in T20s). In the T20 format, you cannot take anyone lightly. One over can change the game. If we hadn’t lost two wickets in the last over, it would have made a difference of 12 runs. Sanju Bhaiya’s one run won us the game. In the short format, there’s no weak or strong team,” he said.

Sanju Samson has struggled to replicate his IPL exploits at the international level as the Kerala batter, who made his debut in 2015 has failed to find his consistency in the International circuit and had a poor outing in the recently concluded West Indies tour.