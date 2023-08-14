Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted at the return of the experienced players Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer’s return from injuries for the Asia Cup 2023. The return of the experienced Indian players would be valuable for the team going into the continental event.

Team India has struggled with a recent spate of injuries, as the Indian selectors and team management are sweating out on the availability of the key players in the coming series as their form and fitness would be crucial for the team’s chances in the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media after India’s 3-2 loss to the West Indies team, Rahul Dravid revealed that few players would be returning from the injuries for the Asia Cup 2023 and said that the team management would give them the opportunity to prove their fitness in the 50-over format and added that the team will have a camp in Bengaluru for the Asia Cup 2023 starting on August 23.

“We a have a few guys coming back from injuries in any case. We are going to have to give them opportunities to play (in Asia Cup). I haven’t really thought about Asia Cup at this stage. We have a one-week camp in Bengaluru from August 23. We’ll be assembling there as a one-day team. We will take it as it comes,” Rahul Dravid said.

The participation of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the marquee event is still uncertain as the selector and team management are awaiting clearance from the medical team. The pair began practising in preparation for an India comeback ahead of the mega events this year and is working hard to make a return to the Indian team for the ODI World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are likely to return to the Indian team during the Asia Cup 2023, whereas Shreyas Iyer is expected to get fit for the mega event later this year.

KL Rahul’s batting has helped the Indian team to play four frontline batters at the top of the orders as he plays the role of the finisher alongside Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order down the order while Shreyas Iyer has been a crucial player for India providing stability for the team in the Indian middle order.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side in the Ireland series and his availability will be crucial for Indian Team in the Asia Cup and World Cup, India’s team failed to win a single ICC trophy post-Champions Trophy victory in 2013 under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni.