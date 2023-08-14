West Indies fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd opened up about the importance of the West Indies series win over the mighty Indian team after going through some tough times in International Cricket. The 28-year-old was a standout bowler for the Men in Maroon in the series decider against India, which helped him to Player of the Match on Sunday.

The Caribbean team has struggled in recent years, as they could not perform well in the bilateral series and ICC events, as the two-time T20 champions failed to qualify for the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup followed by failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the series victory against India, Romario Shepherd said that this series win means a lot to their team and fans after going through some tough times in recent times in International Cricket and revealed that the team had planned against the Indian batters in the series decider which eventually worked for the team.

“It meant a lot to us, especially because we’ve been going through some hard times in the past couple of months, so to win against a team like India, it means a lot for us and the fans. Especially to Sanju, the plan was to hit the wicket and to Surya to get him to hit straight down the ground,” Romario Shepherd said

The two-time Champions West Indies will not feature in the ODI World Cup for the first time in 48 years, since the launch of the marquee event back in 1975. The Men in Maroon is looking to rebuild their team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup on their home soil, as it will give them a chance to win the championship after winning the trophy in 2016.

I’ve Been Hitting My Areas And Bowling Well From The Start To The End – Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd was elated with the series victory over the Indian team and credited their opener Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran for winning the game for their team and also happy with the performance in the white-ball format of the game.

“It makes me feel happy because we ended up on the winning side. So thanks to Pooran and King for playing so well. Right now, from the ODIs to now. I’ve been hitting my areas and bowling well from the start to the end,” Romario Shepherd added

West Indies batters showed a lot of intent to win the game, as Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran went aggressive to win the game on Sunday, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran formed 107 runs for the second wicket to seal the game for West Indies in Florida.