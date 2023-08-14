Former Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that the Indian selectors and the team management would consider young Tilak Varma as a potential candidate to be part of the Indian ODI World Cup squad following his excellent performance in the five-match series against West Indies.

Tilak Varma has grabbed the eyes of many experts and fans for his outstanding performance in the T20 series against the West Indies. The 20-year-old has impressed everyone with his fearless batting approach in the T20 format.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Robin Uthappa said that the selectors would look at Tilak Varma as a long-time option for India in white-ball cricket and praised him for his composure in the T20 cricket and reckons that he is someone who can hold the responsibility in the middle over for India.

“We know that he’s someone who can be responsible. And even today, the kind of partnership he stitched up after the first two wickets fell. Well, you know, you saw that that responsibility, uh, taking on responsibility, which is quite nice,” Robin Uthappa said.

With India’s No.4 spot under the debate, many believe that a Left-handed youngster can take up that role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Tilak Varma made his T20I debut in the series between India and West Indies and the youngster has been the best batter for India in the series as he batted brilliantly on a wicket where most of the Indian batters struggled to get going in West Indies.

When You Get The Ball, Like, You Know, I’ll Try And Go For It – Robin Uthappa On Tilak Varma’s Bowling

Robin Uthappa said that this youngster can take up the role of the all-rounder in the team, as he picked up the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the final T20 game and also highlighted that he can bring in the much-needed left-right combination in the middle order.

“And then when you get the ball, like, you know, I’ll try and go for it. Try and get a wicket. He got a wicket. He almost got two taken that catch. Uh, you know, the return catch. So, you know, in that sense, the stuff is there. Uh, and the fact that he’s a left-hander,” Robin Uthappa added.

The batting order is filled with Right-handed batters with Ravindra Jadeja being the only Left-hander in the playing 11, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya have almost sealed their place in the playing 11 and Tilak Varma could be valuable addition to the team.