The Test series defeat at home against New Zealand for the first time since the 2011/12 season against England came as a real shock for India, who was whitewashed in the longest format for the first time in more than two decades. This has pushed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to revive the robust ‘A’ Programme to groom the bench strength of the side shortly.

The reports of Times of India (TOI) have claimed that the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, VVS Laxman, is working on a plan to create the resource pool of the players. These ‘A’ tours were a very dynamic initiative under the previous head of the NCA, Rahul Dravid, who used to work for the development of the teams around the year.

Later, when the former batter of Blue Brigade was promoted as the new head coach of the national side, the A-tours almost went behind the curtains. It suffered mostly after the COVID-19 lockdown because the other boards of different countries failed to accept the expanse of hosting the Under-19 and A-teams of the Indian side, as the reports quoted by the BCCI sources remarked.

Also Read: Should Mohammad Shami be Included In Indian Squad For BGT 2024-25? Former Head Coach Highlights

“Other boards have communicated to the BCCI that they can’t bear the expanses of an ‘A’ tour. The BCCI has still tried to organize a couple of shadow ‘A’ tours like the one that precedes India’s Test tour of Australia. Laxman is working on it to come up with a plan that will offer greater exposure to the next generation of cricketers.” The reports expressed.

“The other board is reluctant to host three ‘A’ series, which don’t generate any revenue for them. The expenses must be borne by the local board. What needs to be worked out is a way to make these tours affordable.” It has been informed via the reports of TOI.

India is preparing themselves for A-tours in the future

In the past, the likes of Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, or Abhimanyu Easwaran used to tour different countries to explore the conditions that would always keep them ahead to understand the dynamics better. These helped magically when Navdeep Saini Siraj or Washington Sundar stepped up in the absence of the senior members in the Gabba Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Easwaran went to South Africa and England, which helped him gain knowledge of the conditions. Whether it’s the stiff bounce of the Rainbow nation or the seaming and swinging condition of England, the opening batter felt it easy to get things under away.

“Earlier this year, there was an ‘A’ series against England Lions just ahead of England’s tour of India. That series offered the selectors a good perspective on where the players stand.” The information added.

“The board also needs to see that Emerging tournaments and other series where two Indian teams are on separate tours don’t coincide with the Ranji Trophy. Almost 60 players are busy on such assignments this season, and that hampers the quality of Ranji.” The reports noted.

Also Read: Ian Healy Slams India’s Decision To Hold Closed-door Training Ahead Of BGT 2024-25

India did a great job during the recent four-match T20I series against South Africa, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and head coach VVS Laxman, when most of the senior members of the side were busy for their respective preparations for the five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, under the eyes of current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Blue Brigade has the tour of England for five Tests in June next year, and the A-tours could start before that period.