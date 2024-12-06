The Indian team hasn’t toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, while the last bilateral series between these two sides came in 2012 when Pakistan made its last trip to the other side of the border. The current reports have cemented the news that none of those teams visited each other for any cricket tournament till 2027.

The formal report regarding the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Champions Trophy is expected to be made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 07 after the board meeting was postponed on December 05.

Whether it’s the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events or the ICC tournaments, including the 50-over and 20-over World Cup, both these sides will not tour each other till 2027, when the ongoing media rights cycle is going to end. The Blue Brigade will host the Women’s ODI World Cup, followed by the Asia Cup next year.

India will also be co-hosting the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka. Even in that event, the Pakistan side will not be making their trip to the land of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

All of these matters started when the BCCI wrote to the ICC a few weeks ago on their decision to avoid touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which was scheduled to take place in that country from the third week of February and the second week of March. However, the PCB wanted detailed information on the security concerns.

Jay Shah’s opening day as ICC chairman makes statement on India and Pakistan avoiding visit till 2027

They had already renovated their three grounds, the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Stadium. The chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, made a stern decision not to accept the proposed hybrid model of India, which would have helped them in playing the competition outside the country, either in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

The veteran stated that the BCCI should make their trip to Pakistan for the good gesture they showed by visiting India for last year’s 50-over World Cup despite the two-time T20 World Cup champions playing their portion of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The new chairman of the ICC, Jay Shah, on his first day at the Dubai headquarters, met all the board members and the staff along with the media partners who were in attendance for the broadcaster’s workshop.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the ICC Board members, the ICC team, and everyone who contributed to making my first day at the ICC headquarters as Char a truly memorable experience. This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board, where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport.” The former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India expressed, as quoted by the ICC media release.

“I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward. Their passion and shared belief in their sport’s immense potential are truly inspiring, as is their enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities ahead.” Jay Shah highlighted.

“Today has been both productive and inspiring. While I am encouraged by what I have been doing, I recognize that this is just the start. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision.” Jay Shah concluded.