India’s chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC final in 2025) are dependent on Pakistan’s forthcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. Pakistan can help India’s chances by defeating South Africa in their series if the Rohit Sharma-led team fails to defeat Australia in the next two Tests.

Four teams—Australia, India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka—are contending for two slots in the World Test Championship final, which will be played at Lord’s next year. Australia, India, and South Africa are all strong contenders, but Sri Lanka still has a slim chance of making their first World Cup final appearance.

The Indian team, which is currently ranked third in the WTC 2023-25 points table, will play two more matches; if Rohit Sharma’s men win both, they will be guaranteed to finish in the top two of the WTC 2023-25 points table and play in the WTC final for the third consecutive season.

Here is how Pakistan can save India in the WTC final race

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings and can strengthen their position with two home Tests against Pakistan. Meanwhile, India faces a difficult battle as their qualifying prospects are hinged on winning the remaining two Tests against Australia in Melbourne and Sydney.

India needed a 4-1 victory in the BGT 2024-25 series to qualify for the WTC 2025 final. The five-match Test series is now tied 1-1. A loss in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide and a tie in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane jeopardized Team India’s qualification aspirations.

India has remained undefeated in Tests in Melbourne and Sydney since January 2012. Winning both remaining matches will assure India a position in the 2017 WTC final. However, a draw in either game would compel them to rely on Pakistan’s victory over South Africa to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Numbers required for India to qualify for WTC 2025

India can increase their points percentage (PCT) to 60.53% if they win their next two Tests. Australia will be unable to surpass them, even if they completely dominate Sri Lanka in their upcoming series. However, if India wins just one match and loses the other, its PCT will fall to 55.26%.

South Africa is presently leading the WTC standings, with a PCT of 63.33%. However, a 0-2 series defeat for Pakistan will drop their PCT to a maximum of 52.78%. If Pakistan wins this match, India could qualify for the World Cup final despite only winning one of their remaining two Tests, while South Africa falls behind India.

To qualify, India needs one more win, Pakistan’s 2-0 win over South Africa, and Australia’s 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka. In this scenario, India would finish with a PCT of at least 55.26%, South Africa would decline to 52.78%, and Australia would maintain its lead with a PCT of at least 57.01%.

The Rohit Sharma-led team’s next match against Australia will take place on Thursday, December 26, in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face South Africa in Centurion, where their performance would be critical to India’s chances.

Also Read: Indian Team Get Angry Over Australia’s Games; Fumes Over Poor Practice Conditions At MCG