The Indian cricket team is dissatisfied with the quality of practice pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The surface used by the visitors for net sessions has been criticized for being flat and low bounce, prompting charges of unfair treatment.

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) is at its most critical point, with the series knotted at 1-1. The fourth Test between the tourists and Australia will begin on Thursday, December 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The visitors will seek to win and grab the series lead.

Australia has come under fire ahead of the Boxing Day Test for questionable pitch selections during practice sessions. Akash Deep, the visitors’ fast bowler, made scathing comments about the matter. Notably, the Indian squad has had two practice sessions at the MCG thus far, on Saturday and Sunday.

The pitch used for the visitors’ practice sessions at the MCG had a varied bounce and provided little assistance to the bowlers. Rohit Sharma, the captain, also suffered a knee injury during the session.

Practice wickets with more pace and grass were available, but the Indian squad did not have access to them.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep tried to make an impact, but they received little assistance throughout the net sessions. Bumrah was able to deliver a few spectacular deliveries using his technique.

There is conjecture that the Australian team will have access to better practice facilities.

Akash Deep expressed worry to the media about the quality of practice pitches, saying they appeared to be more suited for white-ball cricket. He explained that the low bounce made it difficult for batters to escape pitches.

“I feel these wickets are meant for white-ball cricket. The bounce was low, and it was difficult for batters to leave deliveries,” said Akash in a press conference.

MCG curator explains things about MCG practice wickets after India’s agony

Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Boxing Day Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) head curator Matt Page stated on Monday that the stadium’s field has not been adjusted due to the balls.

The Kookaburra ball used in Australia has a less pronounced seam and softens earlier, making it more difficult for bowlers to master than the Dukes, which help with seam and swing bowling.

Speaking at a press conference, Page said that the pitch will give the bowlers an opportunity at various points in the game and will also provide the batters a chance.

“We got the schedule of the Indian team well ahead. But we usually give match-centric wickets three days before the match. It’s applicable for all teams,” said Page in an interaction with the media.

