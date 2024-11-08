Basit Ali claimed that the chances of India coming to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were 70% positive and asked the people of Lahore to start preparing.

Recently rumors were circulated that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model due to India’s hesitation to travel to Pakistan next year.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will make its return to the ICC calendar after a seven-year absence. Pakistan is expected to host the Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9.

According to a PTI report published on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may agree to the BCCI’s request for a hybrid format.

The Men in Blue may play their matches in the UAE. India’s last visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup was in 2008. Pakistan did, however, visit India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Notably, Pakistan had to host the Asia Cup 2023 in a hybrid format alongside Sri Lanka as a co-host.

‘Lahore walo, India ke liye taiyar ho jao’: Basit Ali

However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali claimed that India will come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Basit Ali advised Lahore residents to prepare to welcome India in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

He stated that there is a 70% likelihood that India will play its Champions Trophy matches in Lahore. Basit also stated that consent is pending from the Indian Prime Minister.

“Lahore walo, India ki mehman-nawazi ke liye taiyar ho jao (Lahore, get ready to host India). Like the way they did in India, be big-hearted as hosts. It’s 70% confirmed, BCCI ki baat ho gayi hai (BCCI has had talks).

It’s in the hands of the Prime Minister of India now, whether he says yes (to play in Lahore) or no, in which case a hybrid model will be adopted. But 70% confirmed that we will host India in Lahore. On November 11, the schedule for the Champions Trophy will be announced,” Basit Ali claimed in his video.

Basit Ali underlined that Pakistan fans should applaud Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah when they do well and be courteous when they don’t.

“Our public, who love Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, will see them from up close. If their players play well, do appreciate them. In case they don’t, do not misbehave. Respect your guests,” Basit said.

However, reports in the Times of India have stated that the BCCI has written to the ICC and said no to the Indian team coming to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Further, the BCCI has requested the ICC to host India’s matches at a neutral venue and Dubai is seen as a prime contender.

