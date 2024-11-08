The four-match T20I series between home side South Africa and India is the rematch of the Men’s T20 World Cup final 2024, to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), but more than this, it’s the dress rehearsal for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

It could act in both ways, where the players from both camps could get driven to put some great performances before earning some huge cheques, while it can backfire in a negative way to put more pressure on the players. Most of the senior members of South Africa are taking part in the series.

The only four players from the final playing eleven of the 20-over World Cup to miss out on the contest are Kagiso Rabada, who has been given a break before the start of their home Test series, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, both of whom weren’t considered for the series.

The T20I captain of South Africa, Aiden Markram, has reflected on the significance of the series but is not ready to admit that their players had been attracted to the auction pool and are in line to earn big money from some of the franchises.

South Africa players are not fussed about IPL 2024 mega auction!! captain clarifies

The series begins November 8 at the Kingsmead in Durban. It’s a zone where the players can enter the summer with form, besides earning some huge numbers in their career before the next month. Markram didn’t straightforwardly put the words for the series but felt that the Proteas would be aware of the positive parts of potentially performing well.

“I don’t think it’s the focus. But, as we all know, things like the auction, especially for a big tournament like the IPL, a lot of things can fall into place for players.” The 20-over captain of South Africa expressed on the eve of the opening series in Durban.

The IPL mega auction will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Out of the 16 members of the Rainbow Nation, only two players have been retained by their respective franchises. The wicket-keeper batter, Heinrich Klassen, was kept by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of INR 23 crore, while the Delhi Capitals signed another deal with Tristian Stubbs.

12 players, including the captain, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Rabada, and others, will go under the hammer and will be keen to catch a few attention to leave a mark in the series.

“We are fortunate to be playing a series against them, pretty much just before the auction. It happens so. That would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively, and then for the individuals to put their hands up.” The leader of South Africa highlighted.

But the veteran, who has clinched two titles for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in two back-to-back SA20 editions, has clarified that this won’t be their primary focus.

“I don’t think it’s the motivation to do well, but I think it’s a bonus that potentially could follow. But, in the camp, I don’t think there have been any discussions along those lines. But if guys put their hands up, and do well, it leads to more, I will certainly be chuffed for them.” Aiden Markram cleared the air.

Another key player for South Africa is the middle-order batter David Miller, who is expected to be the RTM candidate for the Gujarat Titans. In the same way, 11 of the 15 traveling members of the Blue Brigade will enforce their strengths.