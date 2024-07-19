India ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour was announced by the BCCI, on July 18, 2024, which saw the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the fold. Interestingly, Shubman Gill was named the vice-captain of the side.

The Men in Blue will face Sri Lanka in three T20Is on July 27, 28, and 30, and then take on the Islanders in three ODIs on August 2, 4, and 7.

This is also the first assignment for the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir. With The Men in Blue playing only six ODIs before the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Gambhir had asked the BCCI selectors to include the senior players.

The request was conveyed to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit and Kohli agreed to play in the three ODIs. However, Bumrah was asked to continue his break after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Men in Blue in ODIs and open the innings. However, the big news was that young Shubman Gill, who recently captained India to a 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe, was named the vice-captain of the ODI side.

India squad for the Sri Lanka ODI series

KL Rahul returned to the ODI fold after leading The Men in Blue to an ODI series win in South Africa early this year. He has been named as wicketkeeper in the squad, along with Rishabh Pant, who will appear in the ODIs for the first time since November 2022.

Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana have earned their maiden India call-ups on the back of good domestic and IPL performances. Parag with his ability to bowl as well, piped Sanju Samson in the middle-order hitter role.

Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar have been picked as the spinners in the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs. Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion was a huge surprise for many.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh has been awarded for his brilliant T20I form with an ODI call-up as well. Khaleel Ahmed and Harshit Rana complete the pace bowling attack.

India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

