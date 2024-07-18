Suryakumar Yadav is all set to be named India captain in the T20I series on the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India’s tour of Sri Lanka will see the Men in Blue play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in July-August.

The T20I series will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with matches slated for July 27, 28, and 30. The ODI series will follow next and will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 2, 4 and 7.

After Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, India has been on the lookout for a new captain. Amongst the contenders are Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya was the India vice-captain in the T20 World Cup and captained India last year as well when Rohit Sharma focused on ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, captained India in 8 T20Is against Australia at home and in South Africa when Pandya was injured.

Suryakumar Yadav can be removed from India T20I captaincy if he fails to give desired results

The BCCI senior selection committee is expected to meet on Thursday evening via Zoom call as board secretary Jay Shah has flown to Sri Lanka for the International Cricket Council annual conference.

As per the Indian Express report, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian T20I team for a three-match series, while Rohit will continue to captain the team in the One-day Internationals, according to the final decision made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee after consulting with the BCCI.

Because of Pandya’s prior fitness record, the selectors were unsure whether to name him as the team’s captain for the Twenty20 Internationals, therefore Suryakumar was the obvious choice.

According to reports, the BCCI has been notified by the selection committee that they are willing to replace Suryakumar as captain in the future if his performance falls short of expectations. The Indian team’s captain for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in both India and Sri Lanka, is expected to be Suryakumar.

Pandya appeared to be the front-runner to be captain, but selectors and BCCI executives reportedly spoke with Pandya to clarify their preferences for Suryakumar and their plans for the next two years.

