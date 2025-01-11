The express fast bowler of India, Mayank Yadav, caught the attention of the fans and the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with his extreme pace during the recent 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was given a place for the national side at home against Bangladesh.

The upcoming star bowler of India picked up four wickets in three innings in that series at an average of 20.75 with a strike rate of 18, thanks to the best bowling figure of 2/32 in an inning. He grabbed the impression with seven scalps in four innings during the 2024 season of the IPL at an average of 12.14 and a strike rate of 10,4 with an economy rate of just under seven.

Yadav’s campaign in the league was cut short after he injured himself and was ruled out for the rest of the event. The Delhi-born pacer has so far been part of 16 T20 innings and collected 23 scalps at an average of 15.43 and a strike rate of 13.8 with an economy rate of 6.67 at the best bowling figure of 6.67.

Mayank Yadav is doubtful for the T20I and ODI series for India against England

The injury-prone pace bowler of India missed the following four-match T20I series in South Africa in November due to the injury and hasn’t returned to action since then.

“He has been suffering from a back injury and is unlikely to be fit for the England series. He hasn’t even been named amongst the probable for Delhi’s first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra from January 23.” The report of the Times Of India claimed as quoted by the source of BCCI.

The fast bowler of India has been recovering at the BCCI Center of Excellence (formerly known as the National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru for the last few months. The last competitive game for him was the third and final T20I against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The LSG bowler missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 and the following Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25 after that. He has also featured in 17 List A innings, where he has collected 34 scalps at an average of 21.55 and a strike rate of 24.1 with an economy rate of 5.35 with the help of two four-wicket hauls.

Mayank’s injury has been a story for a long time. Despite that, the aggression and the pace of the bowler have pushed him to get retained for a price of INR 11 crore for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The fastest ball of the previous season, with a speed of 155.8 km per hour, along with wickets helped him win the ‘Player of the Match’ award for the debut game, while the price of INR 20 lakh for the first couple of seasons took a huge jump.

The side strain injury of the pacer of India isn’t good news for him. The selectors can’t pick Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, both of whom were struggling with injury, with the former not being a sure shot for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm fast bowler, is expected to be the leader of the pack.

The interesting aspect will be who partners the Punjab-born for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, which starts on January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.