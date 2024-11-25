The 295-run victory now stands at the top position for India in terms of runs for the winning margin against Australia down under in the longest format of the game. There was so much outside noise and remarks over the team’s performance after their heavy 0-3 series defeat at home against New Zealand.

India also suffered the absence of their regular red-ball captain, Rohit Sharma, for the opening game due to paternity leave, while two days before the start of the clash, they lost the services of Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the encounter with the finger injury that he picked during their three-day match stimulation process.

Virat Kohli, one of the superstars of world cricket and their batting, wasn’t in form with just 93 runs in six innings of his blade at an average of 15.50 with the help of one half-century, while the management decided to put Washington Sundar ahead of their veteran duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to spark the debate more for the tourists.

India didn’t enjoy a great first couple of sessions in the opening day, having been bowled out for a fragile 150 in their first innings, having elected to bat first on a surface which their standing captain, Jasprit Bumrah, expected to get fast in the coming days.

India reclaims the top position of the WTC 2023-25 points table after Perth Breach

But the Ahmedabad-born led the bowling attack of the side from the front with three wickets in the opening spell as the home side found themselves limping, losing seven wickets on the first day. Having taken a vital lead of over 46 runs in their first innings, the onus was on their openers and the rest of the batting line-up to put up a great platform.

The 201-run stand for the opening wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul carried them to a great stage before Virat returned into the form with his 30th red-ball century, the most by an Indian batter, going past their icon Sachin Tendulkar.

A target of 534 runs was never going to be chased by any side, let alone the batting line, which collected 104 runs in the first innings. Moreover, so, the tired legs of the openers, who spent the best part of the three days on the field, were grilled before the superb Indian bowling attack of Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Harshit Rana.

India now finds themselves at a good headache of their selection with the return of Rohit into the side, who has already started the practice in the nets against the pink ball, and the potential recovery of Gill. In that case, the question stands if they are strong enough to break the opening combo and drop Rahul down the order.

The entire picture will be clear when they play the practice day-night encounter in Canberra for two days from November 30. The victory has also pulled up the Blue Brigade to the top position of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with an addition of 1.11, while the Pat Cummins-led side has dipped from 62.5 to 57.69 ahead of the third place Sri Lanka (58.33).

India can’t afford a defeat to confirm their tickets to Lord’s for the final.

Updates WTC 2023-25 Points Table After Opening BGT 2024-25 Test