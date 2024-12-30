Australia has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 test series, with one test remaining after an 184-run triumph at the MCG on Monday.

Australia won the Boxing Day test despite India’s aggressive bowling performance on day four and a tough combination between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant on day five.

Pant and Jaiswal formed a formidable rearguard and batted throughout the second session. However, their 88 (197)–run stand was broken at the start of the third session when Pant played an unnecessary draw shot off part-timer Travis Head and was caught wide long-on.

That allowed Australia to barge in. Pat Cummins bowled Jaiswal for 84 with a bouncer, virtually ending India’s hopes of escaping. Australia won the test with 12.5 overs remaining.

India’s chances for WTC 2025 final qualification take a hit after MCG Test loss

After India had fallen to 33 for 3, Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant scored 88 in 32 overs to take them into the final session with seven wickets in hand, but Travis Head burgled Pant’s wicket, and Australia grabbed the opportunity as India lost 7 for 34.

The setback ends India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final, but they can still retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they win in Sydney.

A 3-1 win in the fourth Test would secure Australia’s berth in the WTC final, alongside South Africa, who qualified yesterday with their own thrilling triumph against Pakistan.

With this win, Australia’s PCT increased to 61.46, while India’s decreased to 52.78. Defending champions Australia have moved closer to their second straight WTC final. South Africa tops the standings, having already qualified for the final of this cycle’s ICC WTC.

India has only one test match remaining in this cycle, the fifth against Australia in Sydney. Pat Cummins’ team will then play two test series in Sri Lanka, who are now fifth in the rankings with 45.45 PCT.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table:

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 South Africa 11 7 3 1 0 88 66.670 2 Australia 16 10 4 2 0 118 61.460 3 India 18 9 7 2 0 114 52.780 4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 0 81 48.210 5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.450 6 England 22 11 10 1 0 114 43.180 7 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.250 8 Pakistan 11 4 7 0 0 40 30.300 9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.240

India’s WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios:



If India wins one Test and draws the other, they will finish at 57.02, potentially losing second place to Australia, who would finish at 58.77 if they won both Tests in Sri Lanka. For India to qualify with 57.02 points, Australia would need to score no more than 16 points in Sri Lanka (win and draw).

A win and a defeat in Australia would put India on 55.26, leaving them to hope that Sri Lanka defeats Australia by at least 1-0.

Two draws would leave India at 53.51. Sri Lanka can surpass it with a 2-0 victory, whilst Australia would require at least one win in Sri Lanka.

If India draws one test and loses the other, they will finish on 51.75 points and be eliminated from the race; in that instance, Australia would finish ahead of India even if they lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka.

