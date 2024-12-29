Mitchell Marsh is horribly out of form with both the bat and the ball, and he should be thanking his lucky stars if he is selected for Australia’s fifth Test in Sydney. The fifth and final Test between Australia and India of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be played in Sydney from January 3rd.

The Australian all-rounder has had a nightmare series against India, with his poor batting form extending into the second innings on day four at the MCG. Marsh has scored only 73 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.42, with his highest score of 47 coming in the first Test in Perth.

His remaining scores in the crease include 6, 9, 5, 2, 4, and a duck. His poor performance with the willow is compounded by his inability to make an impression with the ball in hand.

A change for SCG required: Australian cricket community debate over Mitchell Marsh’s spot

Marsh has only bowled 13 overs and failed to grab a wicket, despite bowling 17 overs in the first Test and taking 3/77. It’s why the clamor for the Australian selectors to dismiss him following his latest batting failure is deafening and should be impossible to ignore.

Former Australia opener Mark Waugh said it was time for Australian selectors to find someone else for the SCG Test, hinting at the inclusion of Beau Webster.

“There will be (a debate), depending on the conditions and the balance of the team. Beau Webster’s in the squad, (Marsh has made) no runs in this game. In theory, you could bat Alex Carey at six, have Beau Webster at seven, that could be an option as well.

Webster) is a batting all-rounder, but he will bowl more overs, plus he can bowl offspin and seam. That will be a discussion point depending on what happens in the next two days here, the fitness of Mitchell Starc for example,” Waugh told Fox Sports.

Mitchell Marsh receives backing from Justin Langer to continue for Australia

However, despite Mitchell Marsh being under severe pressure despite scoring 4 and 1 in the ongoing MCG Test, Marsh has found some support from ex-Australia opener Justin Langer.

Despite the overwhelming majority of cricket fans clamoring for Marsh’s removal from the squad, former Australian coach Justin Langer stated that he would not be mixing things up.

Langer wants to see Marsh get back to his free-flowing style of cricket which he believes would see him return to his best.

“Yes, I would pick him in Sydney. He said when he won last year’s AB Medal, his words were, I’m a bit fat and I like a beer. That’s how I want to see him play cricket with a smile on his face. I don’t like the chopping and changing of Test teams. In that instance, it will be another change to the Test team. I don’t think it will be a positive one. I think he should play in Sydney.

“If I was Pat Cummins, his mate and his captain, if I was the head coach or the selectors I’d be saying ‘Mitch it’s a big game for us. Get in with your mates. Play with that carefree attitude and show us what you’ve got,” Langer told Channel 7.

Marsh will have one more chance to prove his worth to the team when India’s second innings get underway at the MCG. The fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar series will get underway in Sydney on January 3.

