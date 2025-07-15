The upcoming season will be a busy one for the Indian team. The team is currently in England for the ongoing five-match Test series. The series will end in August before the team begins playing limited-overs cricket.

While the tour of Bangladesh has been postponed, India still have a very busy period in the second half of the year. One of the important series for the team is definitely the tour of Australia where it is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20I series will be an ideal preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The T20I series will be played from October 29 to November 8. The first game will be played in Canberra while the second and third games will be played in Melbourne and Hobart respectively. Gold Coast and Brisbane will host the fourth and fifth T20I respectively.

Oct 29, 1st T20I, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Oct 31, 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Nov 02, 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Nov 06, 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

Nov 08, 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India:

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead Team India in Australia. The right-handed batsman has done a fine job as a captain since taking charge of the team last year and is likely to remain in charge of the team at least till the T20 World Cup next year. India are yet to lose a T20I series under his captaincy and will be looking to extend their winning run.

Players who are likely to get chance:

While most of the regular players are set to be a part of the squad, few new names could be added to the squad as well. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Naman Dhir are expected to be named in the squad after impressing with their finishing skills in IPL this year.

Here is India’s predicted squad for Australia T20Is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah