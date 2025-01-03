Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced soon. The event will take place in a hybrid format beginning on February 19th in Karachi, with the final set scheduled for March 9th. The competition will take place in both Pakistan and the UAE.

All eyes will be on India as they look to win another ICC Trophy after winning the ICC T20 World 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led team will be one of the hot favorites heading into the competition, which will be held after nearly 8 years.

India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign will begin on February 20 against Bangladesh. Following that, they will face Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Their final league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

If India qualifies, the semifinal match will be held in Dubai on March 4, followed by the final on March 9 at the same site; otherwise, the summit showdown will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be announced in January

One of the things that has everyone excited is when the Indian team will reveal their lineup for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, the wait is almost over, as Sports Tak has confirmed the date of the tournament’s squad announcement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the 12th of January as the deadline for teams to submit their separate squads for the ICC Champions Trophy. According to rumors, the India National Cricket Team will announce their final selection on January 11.

The India squad for the ICC Champions Trophy is believed to be the same as the one that will face England in the forthcoming three-match ODI series. Because it will be India’s final series before the competition, the roster is likely to remain relatively stable.

During the series against Sri Lanka, the India National Cricket Team played its most recent one-day international. It was not a profitable tour for them, as they lost the series 2-0 and received a lot of criticism for their failure.

Whether Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team for Champions Trophy 2025 remains to be seen. According to rumors, if the opening batter gives away the leadership, Hardik Pandya will command the squad in the competition, where they came second last time.

