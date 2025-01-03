The former head coach of the Indian side, Ravi Shastri, won’t be surprised by the probable retirement of the Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, at the end of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Since the end of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Rohit failed both with the bat and as a leader, questions started to arise over his position in the side.

Rohit Sharma finished the previous year in the longest format with just 619 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 63.03 with the help of two half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of 131. That was the lowest average for the opening batter since his debut in 12 months of the five-day format.

During an interaction in the latest episode of the ICC, Ravi Shastri claimed that the Nagpur-born should look to play free if he gets another opportunity during his lean run of form.

If I was near Rohit Sharma, I’d tell him, ‘Go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast. Just as it is when you’re trying to play the way you are now, it’s not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition, and then let’s see what happens.” Ravi Shastri expressed this during the ICC review.

Ravi Shastri speaks on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement speculation

The retirement speculation of the batter has grown since their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, refused to confirm the place of the captain for the fifth and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rohit ends the series with the help of 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.2.

With the Mumbai batter not being with the side during their series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth, which the tourists went on to win by 295 runs, Ravi Shastri predicted that the Test career of the batter could come a bit quickly.

“He’ll take a call on his career but I won’t be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he’s not getting younger. There are other young players in the wings, there’s Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing.” The former Indian spin all-rounder highlighted.

“It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won’t be surprised but it’s his call. At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it’s another thing altogether.” Ravi Shastri explained.

Rohit made a huge contribution to leading India to their second T20 World Cup after 17 years, which followed with his retirement from the shortest format along with Virat Kohli. He, however, is going to retire from the national side during the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in the second week of February.

“I think from the outside when I see it, I think he’s a little late on the ball. His feet aren’t moving as well as they normally do. Even in his prime, his footwork was minimal, but there was more. He was more towards the ball. At the moment, I think he’s caught on the crease.” The former Mumbai all-rounder added.

Ravi Shastri also compared the situation with Usman Khawaja, who is pinned at that stage of their career. The veteran advised Sharma to go out and smash.

“It is much like (Usman) Khawaja in the Australian team, where you’re neither forward nor back. And I think when Rohit is moving more towards the ball, and the intent is there to take on the opposition, that’s when the right signals go from the brain to the feet to do what they have to do.” Ravi Shastri shed light.

“I want him to just get out there, smash it, try and win this Test match. You might have lost a Test. You have not lost the series as yet. Try and win this Test match to keep that Border-Gavaskar Trophy.” Ravi Shastri concluded, which followed with Rohit being ‘rested’ for the fifth Sydney Test.