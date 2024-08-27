India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the team and Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was supposed to be hosted by Bangladesh, but owing to the political tension and change of government in the country, the ICC has moved the tournament.

Now the entire Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in UAE, with Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the games. All the teams are scheduled to play two warm-up games each as well before the tournament begins.

India has been placed in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. India’s campaign will begin on October 4 against New Zealand, followed by a headline match against Pakistan on October 6, both at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shreyanka Patil is included in the squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 but is subject to fitness

India made only one alteration to their squad from the 15-member list announced for the Women’s Asia Cup event last month, with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia replacing Uma Chetry, albeit the former is subject to fitness clearance.

She had incurred a niggle during the T20I series against Bangladesh last month, which ruled her out of the Asia Cup.

Mandhana is anticipated to begin alongside Shafali Verma, and India will have another top-order option in Dayalan Hemalatha, who replaced Yastika at No. 3 during the Bangladesh series. Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh will strengthen a dangerous batting lineup. Richa will be India’s primary wicketkeeper, with Yastika as the backup.

Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Sajana Sajeevan, and Shreyanka Patil make up the bowling squad, with the latter also subject to fitness clearance. During the Asia Cup, the spinner fractured her left hand’s fourth finger and had to withdraw from the event.

India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 🙌 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KetQXVsVLX — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 27, 2024

