The left-handed Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan, announced his retirement from international cricket just a couple of days ago, ending what was a successful decade and a half for him in the national side. The opening batter put the curtains down in his 14-year of career for the Blue Brigade.

Shikhar Dhawan finished international cricket with 6793 runs in 164 ODI innings, at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of over 90, with the help of 39 half-centuries and 17 centuries, with a best score of 143-run knock. In the longest format of the game, the veteran smashed 2315 runs at an average of 40, with five fifties and seven centuries.

During the golden period of Indian cricket, between 2013 and 2019, his partnership with Rohit Sharma for the opening stand, with Virat Kohli to follow at number three, has been the hallmark of the side. He established himself as one of the modern greats to play the white-ball cricket with his explosive batting.

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket next season

Whenever India used to play the ICC tournaments, it was nearly confirmed that runs would surely come from the bat of the left-handed opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan, who has been so consistent in all the ICC events, especially the ODI version of the game.

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar Held BCCI Hostage With Resignation Threat If Hardik Pandya Was Named India T20I Captain

He is still the second-highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), collecting 6769 runs in 221 innings, at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of over 127, with the help of 51 half-centuries and a couple of centuries.

The former opener has now joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC), just a pair of days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket. His transition to the LLC will now make a new chapter in what has already been an illustrious career.

The Delhi-born felt this would be the right progression of his career, as his body is conditioned towards the demand of the game. The game still had been an inseparable part of life, as he had been excited enough to regroup with his cricketing friends and continue to entertain fans all around the world.

“Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I’m at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.” Shikhar Dhawan said in the recent development. “I’m eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together.”

The 38-year-old is only one of the four Indian batters, along with Kohli, Rohit, and Suresh Raina, to have scored more than 5000 ODI runs at a strike rate of over 90, and one of the three, along with Virat and Sharma, to score more than 5000 ODI runs at an average of better than 40 and a strike rate of more than 90.

The co-founder of the Legends League Cricket, Raman Raheja, has welcomed the batter to the tournament, as he would be eagerly waiting to see where this event goes in the future in enhancing the competition and entertaining the fans.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Calls Time On 14-years Of International And Domestic Cricket

“We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the 2nd innings for legendary Cricketers.” Raheja remarked.

The new season of the LLC is expected to take place in September 2024, featuring so many retired players in a series of thrilling games.