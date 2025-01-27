The Indian team will face a weaker team as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is less than a month away, and preparations are already in full flow.

Almost all of the countries have officially declared their squads, except hosts Pakistan, who are still waiting for confirmation on the fitness of scheduled starter Saim Ayub.

Team India is the most recent team to reveal their roster for the competition. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. However, these two teams may also meet a few days before the tournament.

India is set to play a warm-up match before the competition, which may be against Bangladesh or the UAE. The team will have only one practice match as they prepare for the high-profile competition.

India’s opponent in CT 2025 warm-up game confirmed

According to Dainik Jagran, India will play a practice match ahead of the Champions Trophy. The match’s date has yet to be determined, although one of Bangladesh or the UAE is expected to be the opponent.

India and Bangladesh will be the only teams in Dubai at the time when they face off in the tournament’s first game. Aside from these two teams, every other team will be in Pakistan for their matches.

As a result, Bangladesh becomes a viable opponent for India in a practice match. However, it is not yet official, and the individual countries’ boards will decide in a few days.

🔥 चैंपियंस ट्राफी से पहले अभ्यास मैच खेलेगा भारत

🔥 दुबई में बांग्लादेश या यूएई से हो सकता है मैच, तिथि अभी तय नहीं

🔥 चूंकि भारत और बांग्लादेश को छोड़कर बाकी टीमें पाकिस्तान में मौजूद रहेंगी तो ज्यादा संभावना है कि भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच अभ्यास मैच कराया जाए

🔥 अगर इस बार… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) January 26, 2025

There is also a chance to play a practice match versus the UAE. Playing in Dubai will be simpler for the UAE because it is their home turf. It will also provide them with an excellent opportunity to put their team to the test against top-tier competition. It should be noted that the United Arab Emirates does not participate in the Champions Trophy.

Team India’s schedule in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India has been grouped with Bangladesh, New Zealand, and host Pakistan. They’ll play their first encounter against Bangladesh on February 20. They will then play their archrivals Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. Their final group encounter will be against New Zealand on March 2.

While all of the other teams will play in Pakistan, India will play in Dubai after the BCCI announced the Indian government’s decision not to send their squad to Pakistan for security reasons.

Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa make up the other group. The competition will run from February 19 to March 9. The tournament will begin with a match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

