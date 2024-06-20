The former India pace bowler David Johnson has passed away in a tragic incident as he fell from his balcony floor in an apartment in Bengaluru, where he used to stay, The neighbors have reported that the fast bowler was rushed to the nearby hospital, but couldn’t be rescued, at an age of only 52.

The incident shocked the whole cricket community, as it was known that David Johnson had already going through some health issues for the past year, for which he was almost a regular member of the hospital.

Even just three days ago, he was admitted to the hospital, before getting discharged on Monday. He died after falling from the fourth floor of the building, as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official confirmed the news to PTI.

Former team-mates share memories of David Johnson

In the ’90s of Indian cricket, David Johnson was one of the rare members of the Indian team to bowl at a pace that can threaten the batters. He came into the Indian side on the back of his colorful performances in the domestic circuit for Karnataka. Against Kerala during the 1995-’96 Ranji Trophy season, Johnson returned with figures of 10/152.

In those days, along with Javagal Srinath, he was the only other player of the side, who could bowl with serious pace for the India team, and when the former was injured, David Johnson bowled in tandem with Venkatesh Prasad.

He made his debut in Delhi against Australia in 1996, before he toured South Africa for a series. At Durban, the bowler returned with 2/52 in 15 overs, including a couple of maidens, including the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan.

He didn’t have a great second innings, as he ended with figures of 0/39 in nine overs. His international career lasted for only two Tests, where he picked up three wickets at an average of 47.66. However, he featured in 39 first-class games, where he managed to acquire 125 scalps, at an average of under 30, with a best bowling figure in an innings being 8/55, including eight five-wicket hauls, and one ten-wicket haul.

In 33 list-A games, David Johnson nailed up 41 wickets at an average of 31.46, and an economy of under five, and a best figure of 4/26.

His former teammate, with whom he used to share the new ball for Karnataka, Dodda Ganesh, shared his experience in the field.

‘It’s a shocking news as we had played together from our tennis cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka.’ Dodda Ganesh expressed. ‘Later we played together for states and the country. The Karnataka bowling attack was the Indian bowling attack for a long time.’

The former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble also shared his memory of the great pacer.

‘Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague, David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’!’ posted Anil Kumble in his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter.

‘Deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.’ The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) secretary Jay Shah wrote on ‘X.’

When Karnataka launched their premier league in 2009, Johnson came out of retirement and participated for the Belagavi Panthers. He later returned to the scene and featured in the KPL in 2015 playing five games in the season.