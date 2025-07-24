Team India will be visiting England once again next year. However, they will not be playing any Test matches on the tour. England will be hosting the Men in Blue only for white-ball games as the ECB announced the home fixture for next summer.

India and England are currently playing the five-match Test series against each other. England are leading the series after three Tests and even two draws will be enough for them to clinch the series. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led side need to win both the Tests in order to clinch the series.

England won the first Test at Headingley by 5 wickets before India bounced back in style and won the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs. It was also India’s first-ever Test win at Edgbaston. The tourists were the better side for most part of the match in the third Test as well but eventually lost it by 22 runs while chasing 193 runs.

India tour of England 2026: Full schedule:

India will visit England in 2025 for five T20is and three ODIs. Apart from hosting India, England will also play home series against New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. England’s next home season will kickstart with a three-match Test series against New Zealand in June.

After that, England and India will be playing five T20Is and three ODIs in July. It will be followed by a three-match Test series against Pakistan. England men’s home season will conclude with three T20Is and three ODIs in September.