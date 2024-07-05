The India v Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series has seen a 6-time surge in ticket sales, announced by Cricket Australia on July 5, 2024. The five-Test series between Australia and India will be played from November 22, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

This will be the first time since 1992 that the Indian team will play a five-Test series in Australia. The previous two Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia consisted of four Tests each and were won by the Indian team. India is the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

Expecting another spectacular series down under this time, a large number of Indian fans have reserved seats to watch the action live from Australia’s historic venues. This has resulted in a sixfold rise in the number of tickets purchased by Indian fans for the forthcoming series compared to the previous season.

Joel Morrison, GM of Events & Operations at Cricket Australia, expressed delight at the bookings and ticket sales. He also welcomed the Indian fans to Australia assuring them an enjoyable and memorable experience.

“We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here. We are committed to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone attending, and we’re confident this series will be remembered for many years to come,” said Morrison on the CA website.

Cricket Australia to introduce special Indian fans zones at venues; Boxing Day Test tickets already sold out

Cricket Australia has come up with Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia, to give a better viewing experience to the Indian team fans. These specifically created zones aim to create a dynamic and welcoming environment for Indian fans, building a sense of camaraderie and celebration across all venues throughout the series.

Notably, the tickets for the Boxing Day Test which is hosted by Melbourne Cricket Ground, have already been sold out. The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018/19 at the same time.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin on November 22 with the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The second Test will be a day-night match at the Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The third Test will take place from December 14 to 18 at Brisbane’s iconic Gabba.

The highly anticipated Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the series will conclude on January 3 with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

