India and Bangladesh’s second Test is set to be played in Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium from September 27 onwards. However, an organisation has announced a protest when the Test happens focusing on atrocities committed on Hindus in Bangladesh by the new regime.

Following the forced departure of Bangladesh’s previous Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an interim government was formed in the country. However, the political turbulence ensured that the situation of minorities deteriorated further, resulting in multiple human rights crimes in Bangladesh.

Multiple Hindu homes have reportedly been burned and women and children have been subjected to abuse at the hands of the majority population. Things are heated diplomatically between India and Bangladesh at the moment.

An organization by the name of Hindu Mahasabha had threatened a protest against the visiting Bangladesh team due to the worsening condition of minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh at the moment. This put the second Test between India and Bangladesh in danger.

BCCI source confirms India vs Bangladesh Test to remain in Kanpur

The second Test match of India’s two-match series against Bangladesh will be played as scheduled at Kanpur’s Green Park. An anonymous source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news.

According to Sports Tak, the BCCI has confirmed that the second Test in Kanpur will proceed as planned. The BCCI is thought to be monitoring the situation and communicating with security officials regularly.

The BCCI source was quoted saying, “Yes, we are monitoring and with the concerned authorities as far as those threats are concerned but we have done everything to hold that match and the stadium is ready to welcome our visitors and said it’s not going anywhere it will be in Kanpur but will keep monitoring the situation not only in Kanpur but also at the other venues”.

While the second Test of the series will be held in Kanpur, the first Test will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The series will begin on September 19 in Chennai while the Kanpur Test will be played from September 27.

India’s squad for first Test vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh squad for India Tests: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed

