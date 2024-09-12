The upcoming star of India’s red-ball format, Akash Deep, has lauded the premier pacer across formats of the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah, who was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’ during their victorious campaign of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America. The Ahmedabad pacer is equally skilled in any form of the game.

Akash Deep, who made a notable debut for India in February against England in Ranchi after getting his cap from Rahul Dravid, described Bumrah as a bit weird as God has uniquely crafted the bowler, which has made him the most challenging bowler in the recent times.

His impressive performance in the series caught the public’s attention. With another outstanding performance in red-ball cricket during the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024, the Bengal pacer was selected for the 16-member squad for the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

“I don’t follow just one bowler too muc h”- Akash Deep

Playing for the India A side, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, Akash Deep showed incredible line and length skills with the ball against India B to finish with figures of 9/116 in the game. He vowed not to do anything different during his time in the Bangladesh Tests.

The 27-year-old has 116 wickets in 52 innings of the first-class circuit, besides celebrating eight four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls, having a best figure of 6/60 in an innings with an average of under 23 and a strike rate of around seven overs.

The young bowler revealed the bowler he always looks up to when it comes to making developments in international cricket during a recent interaction.

‘I don’t follow just one bowler too much.” Akash Deep expressed his admiration towards Bumrah, calling him the most unique bowler of the modern era, as he admitted that learning from the Ahmedabad-born has been quite challenging and becomes quite tough to follow due to his distinctive style.

“Every bowler in the world has their unique action and technique, and each one is great in their way. I follow Rabada a bit, and Bumrah is a legend. It’s hard to follow him. The Bihar-born remarked during the conversation. ‘Bumrah bhai ko Bhagwan ne alag hi bana k bheja hei (The Gob has built Bumrah in such an unique style)”

“I can’t learn everything from him. I also observe Siraj and learn from him. I pick up small things from various bowlers, but I don’t follow just one bowler too much.” Akash Deep narrated as per IANS.

While Mohammad Shami is out of action from the longest format of the game, the young pacer has expressed the importance of carrying the responsibility on his shoulders during the period, especially after what the Bengal bowler did during the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“This is a huge responsibility that I have been given, allowing me to serve my team. Shami bhai is currently injured, I see this as a responsibility and am trying my best to live up to the faith that the selectors and BCCI management have placed in me.” The Bengal pacer shared his view.

The youngster also looked back at the moment when he played his first international game under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who, according to the bowler, keeps the dressing room in a comfortable mode for the team members.

“I played my first match under Rohit bhaiya in Ranchi. I was thinking about how difficult it would be to play my debut match for the country. There is something special about him, when, I played my first game, it didn’t feel like I was playing for India.” Akash Deep concluded, besides saying that the personality of Sachin Tendulkar has been a source of inspiration to him.