The official broadcasters of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Star Sports, have demanded the ICC that they will only let them release the schedule of the tournament if it has atleast one India v Pakistan match in it.

The release of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, which will be held in Pakistan, has been postponed due to ongoing disagreements. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been unable to persuade the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to approve the ‘hybrid’ concept for the next event.

Earlier reports stated that the Champions Trophy schedule would be published by the end of the week. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has consistently rejected the ‘hybrid’ paradigm. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send the Indian squad across the border.

Pakistan will host the highly awaited Champions Trophy in February and March of next year. The ICC has formally requested a written explanation from the BCCI for its decision not to participate in the event, following a request from the PCB for a copy of India’s official response.

Official broadcasters demand India v Pakistan match in Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

According to a Geo TV report, the delay in completing the tournament schedule is due to broadcasters’ and commercial partners’ requests for a high-profile Pakistan-India encounter. According to the article, the mega event’s timetable might be published soon if the parties reach an agreement.

“The announcement of the schedule will be possible in a couple of days if the stakeholders show flexibility. Stakeholders are in favor of holding the event with mutual consensus,” Geo TV stated.

During a recent briefing, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi urged that the Indian team visit Pakistan for the showpiece tournament. He promised that there would be no problems for the Indian cricket squad. Naqvi also questioned the ICC’s trustworthiness, claiming that every other side is prepared to travel to Pakistan.

ICC working hard to iron out chinks before announcing Champions Trophy schedule

The ICC’s broadcast rights for the 2024-2027 cycle were acquired for $3.2 billion. The majority of this revenue comes from marquee events such as Pakistan-India matches. The 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan drew a total of 398 million views across television and digital media.

To minimize any delays, the International Cricket Council is aiming to resolve the outstanding disputes around the Champions Trophy schedule as soon as possible.

They want to publish the timetable before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah becomes ICC Chairman on December 1.

“Sources suggest that the ICC is working to resolve the issue swiftly to avoid further delays, especially with Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), set to take over as ICC Chairman on December 1,” reported Cricket Pakistan.

As per the proposed schedule, India is placed in Group A with Bangladesh and New Zealand, while England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan are included in Group B.

