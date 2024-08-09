The Indian-born United States of America (USA) wicket-keeper batter Jaskaran Malhotra announced his retirement from international cricket after being part of the team for three years, having featured in his last game almost a couple of years ago.

Born in Chandigarh, he decided to move to the USA in 2014. Jaskaran Malhotra made his debut in the 50-over format against Papua New Guinea in 2019 and took on Namibia in his last game of ODI cricket in 2022.

The 34-year-old has smashed 429 runs in 18 innings at an average of 30.64 and a strike rate of 93.05, besides celebrating a fifty and a century each, having the best score of an unbeaten 173-run knock. He showed lots of promise during his time, having the skill of nailing the big shots quite easily.

Jaskaran Malhotra to continue playing in Major League Cricket (MLC)

In his social media handle, Jaskaran Malhotra bade adieu to international cricket besides thanking his teammates and coaching for sharing some unforgettable memories in the middle, but, vowed to keep on playing in various franchise leagues around the globe.

“Four years ago, I made my international T20 debut for the USA in Dubai, with my dad proudly watching from the stands. Today I announce my retirement from international cricket.” Malhotra posted on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter).

“I‘m grateful for the unforgettable memories, friendships, and experiences I’ve had representing USA Cricket. I thank all the coaches, support staff, and teammates who have supported me along the way.” He looked back at his old days.

The veteran also aimed to help the young generation of American cricketers and their dreams of being part of the team and doing wonders in recording wins under their belt.

“While I will continue to play in franchise leagues, my focus now shifts to giving back to the sport. I am committed to helping young American cricketers achieve their dreams of playing for this great nation.” The Punjab-born Jaskaran Malhotra remarked.

When it comes to his success in the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batter has smacked 267 runs in 15 innings, at an average of just under 20 and a strike rate of 118.14, shouldering on his highest score of 58 runs. In the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024, he was also part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders team.

One of the shining moments of his international career was the stage when he nailed six sixes in an over during an ODI against PNG, becoming only the second player to date after Herschelle Gibbs to achieve the feat in the 50-over format.

Jaskaran Malhotra will look to add more moments in his career. His unbeaten 173-run knock in 124 deliveries is the eighth-highest in One Day Internationals among maiden hundreds. 16 sixes were cracked during the knock, making it the second most in an ODI innings.

In 37 innings in List-A cricket, he has also notched up 847 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 71.11, celebrating four fifties and one bright knock of 173* runs.

When the United States of America finished at the top of the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two competition to acquire ODI status, he was part of the side and made a huge contribution to the whole journey. As a team, they have done well in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 at home, and Jaskaran Malhotra will look to guide the young generation towards their success in the 50-over format.