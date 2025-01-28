Mohammad Siraj has been involved in dating rumors with Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter after a photo of them went viral on social media recently. The picture gathered a lot of attraction from all across the country as many thought of the two having an affair between them.

Mohammad Siraj denied all the charges as he didn’t let the fire catch anymore and made his equation with Zania. It was Zanai who first posted a story on Instagram and addressed the Hyderabad-born as her brother.

“Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother).” Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter addressed.

“Meri Behna Ke Jaisi Koi Behna Nahin. Bina Iske Kahin Bhi Mujhe Rehna Nahin. Jaise I lai Chaand Sitaaron Mein. Meri Behna Hai Ek Hazaaron Mein.” Mohammad Siraj penned down on the social media platform.

The fast bowler has been dropped from the national side despite his decent performance in Australia during the five-match series at the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The right-arm bowler enjoyed 20 wickets in 10 innings to finish as the fourth leading wicket-taker of the series at an average of 31.15, a strike rate of 47.15, and an economy rate of just below four.

Mohammad Siraj is to feature in Hyderabad’s last group game against Vidarbha

There were expectations that the veteran pacer would make it to the Indian squad of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place on February 19, as the blue brigade will face Bangladesh in their next fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on the following day.

Mohammad Siraj’s absence from the squad was a big shocker for many pundits and fans of the game, as Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and captain Rohit Sharma denied the pacer’s place in the squad and went with Harshit Rana.

The Nagpur-born termed Siraj as unfortunate to miss out on the selectors and felt that his effects with the old balls weren’t as much as they would have hoped for.

“Siraj’s effectiveness comes down a little bit if he’s not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length, and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us.” Rohit expressed at the press conference while announcing the squad.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out, but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role.” Rohit addressed besides suggesting that the management had different plans where the individual didn’t fit in well.

The 30-year-old has celebrated 71 wickets in 43 ODI innings at an average of 24.04 and a strike rate of 27.80 with the help of two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul at the best bowling figure of 6/21 in an inning against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Siraj picked up 14 wickets in 11 innings of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and contributed immensely with the new ball in hand throughout the event. In the entire tournament, he shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah before Mohammad Shami came into the attack as the first-change bowler.

He will also turn out for Hyderabad in their group game against Vidarbha. The last game for the pacer in the Ranji Trophy also came against Vidarbha in February 2020. He celebrated one wicket in 23 overs in the first innings before adding another wicket in the second inning.

There is no clarity on whether Bumrah will get fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 in time. In that case, a better performance in the red-ball event could bring Mohammad Siraj back in the squad.